Adele stuns in rare new photos

Adele is rolling in the deep blue sea for her 33rd birthday.

The "Someone Like You" singer posted a series of shots from a tropical island getaway on Instagram Wednesday - and showed how she was feeling about her big day by captioning them "Thirty Free."

In one of the photos, Adele shows off her natural beauty by appearing in black and white with no makeup.

Adele posts rare new pictures for her 33rd birthday. Picture: Instagram/@adele

In another, she is photographed gleefully going for a swim with her arms wide open in a colourful Pucci-style print swimsuit.

Adele posts rare new pictures for her 33rd birthday. Picture: Instagram/@adele

The entertainer then finished the birthday post with a picture of herself in mid-twirl, wearing a tie-dye print dress.

Celebrity pals sent their well wishes, including actress Millie Bobby Brown, who commented, "I love you. that's all."

Singer Ella Henderson also remarked, "so pretty."

Adele posts rare new pictures for her 33rd birthday. Picture: Instagram/@adele

However, many super-fans appeared more concerned with their favourite songstress putting out a new single.

A comment that said, "Where's the album tho," has received more than 2500 likes.

Although Adele has kept a low profile for much of the last few years, her close friend, comic Alan Carr, told The Post earlier this year that she is working on new music.

Fans are eagerly awaiting news of Adele’s new music. Picture: Instagram

However, the album - which fans suspected would be, like her other works, titled after her age when making it, 32 - never dropped.

She appears to be spending more downtime focusing on friends and herself.

Adele and her ex-husband Simon Konecki in 2013. Picture: Lester Cohen/WireImage

Last week, Adele resurfaced in a rare public sighting to celebrate pal Daniel Kaluuya's Oscars win.

The Grammy award winner hasn't released new music in more than five years.

She filed for divorce from her husband, charity entrepreneur Simon Konecki, in 2019. The pair share an eight-year-old son, Angelo.

Afterwards she embarked on a weight loss journey and is rumoured to have lost more than 45kg by following the sirtfood diet.

This story originally appeared on NY Post and has been reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Adele stuns in rare new photos