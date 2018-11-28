ADF member in court after $6000 drug bust

A MILITARY man caught allegedly smuggling $6000 worth of MDMA into Darwin will probably need to find a new job after his lawyer indicated he would plead guilty to drug possession.

Australian Defence Force member Jake Reece Genrich, 23, applied for bail in the Darwin Local Court yesterday after being charged with one count of possessing a commercial quantity of the drug.

His lawyer, Peter Maley, told the court Genrich was likely to plead guilty to the charge but wanted to be released in the meantime "to arrange his personal affairs".

Mr Maley acknowledged his client would be looking at a minimum term of up to 18 months in jail if the offence were proven and would receive an "inevitable show cause notice" from the ADF.

But Mr Maley said Genrich had no prior history and while the case against him was strong he could be relied upon to show up at court.

He said Genrich was not afraid of prison as his military background featured similar discipline, allowing him to "cope quite well" behind bars. However Judge John Neill disagreed, saying there was "a very real distinction" between the two.

Mr Neill said there were "strong drivers" for Genrich to want to avoid returning to court, including the fact he was not a long-term Territorian and had never been in custody before.

But Mr Neill agreed to have Genrich assessed for bail monitoring, saying the need to attend to his affairs was "obvious".

"(His military) career is, regrettably for Mr Genrich, likely at an end," he said.

"I'm not going to close the door (on bail) today but I make no promises about the next occasion."

Meanwhile, Scott Rex Stimson, 29, who was arrested in a separate incident at the weekend, also faced court charged with a string of drug offences. The charges included supplying a commercial quantity of ice and he did not apply for bail.

Both men were remanded in custody and will return to court at a later date.