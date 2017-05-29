Crucial military hardware broken for major operation near Rocky

An Australian Army blackhawk helicopter comes in to land at Camp Rocky during Exercise Talisman Sabre. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

A JOINT US-Australia military training activity involving more than 30,000 defence personnel planned for Central Queensland has taken a blow.

The Australian Defence Force told The Morning Bulletin a ship it uses to carry helicopters into battle, HMAS Adelaide, is not participating in this year's Talisman Sabre operation because it is undergoing maintenance.

A Defence Force spokesman said the force was assessing another ship used to carry helicopters, HMAS Canberra, to check if it was fit to participate.

"Regardless, the wider spectrum of maritime training outcomes, of which amphibious operations is just a part, are expected to be achieved during TS17," the spokesman said.

"Most importantly, the exercising of the Australian Defence Force's amphibious capability is not solely dependent upon the participating of one, or both, (of the ships)."

The cash-injecting Talisman Sabre operation is a biennial training activity understood to be worth millions of dollars to Central Queensland's economy.

It helps both military forces plan and conduct combined operations.

LUKE MORTIMER