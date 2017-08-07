ADF rush to help as three feared dead off Cap Coast

A crewman aboard a U.S. Marine MV-22B Osprey Aircraft looks out as it lifts off the deck of the USS Bonhomme Richard amphibious assault ship off the coast of Sydney, Australia, June 29, 2017 after a ceremony on board the ship marking the start of Talisman Saber 2017, a biennial joint military exercise between the United States and Australia. (AAP Image/Reuters Pool, Jason Reed) NO ARCHIVING

THE Australian Government has thrown its support behind the US Marine Corps as they begin the grim process of recovering three Marines feared killed in an MV-22 Osprey crash off the Capricorn Coast on Saturday afternoon.

Australian Minister for Defence Senator Marise Payne said Australian Defence Force (ADF) capabilities had been deployed to assist.

"The transition to a US-led recovery operation after an extensive search and rescue operation by aircraft and ships comes with the acknowledgement that three Marines are still unaccounted for,” Senator Payne said.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic event and the Australian Government stands ready to support the US further in any way we can.

Senator Payne said a number of ADF assets are involved in supporting the US-led recovery operation.

"One of the Royal Australian Navy's survey ships, HMAS Melville, is currently en route to the search area from the ship's home port of Cairns,” Senator Payne said.

"A Navy Clearance Diving team is preparing to move via a Royal Australian Air Force C130J Hercules aircraft to the Shoalwater Bay Training Area. This team will then assist in the US recovery mission. Australian Army aviation assets are at short notice readiness to support any further requirements.

"These recovery operations are complex in nature and are affected by a range of factors including weather conditions, water depth, debris and water current.

"The US military is working with the ADF and other Australian agencies to conduct thorough assessments and planning prior to the formal commencement of any salvage or recovery.”