Adopt a CQ Family Charities lend hand to needy

Sharon Drury and Suzie Davis of Uniting Care, Barb Cavanagh of St Vincent De Pauls, Frazer Pearce of the Morning Bulletin, Diana Woods and Joan Peters from Anglicare

THROUGHOUT their time working at Uniting Care, Sharon Dury and Suzie Davis have seen the number of families in need increase drastically - and they expect the numbers to climb even more this Christmas.

With many families preparing to go on summer holidays, splurge on gift shopping or indulge in Christmas feasts, there is also an increasing number of Rockhampton families who struggle at this time of year and dread the merry time roll-around.

Charities such as Uniting Care, St Vincent de Paul and Anglicare, with The Morning Bulletin, have teamed up again this year to help promote the annual initiative, Adopt-A-Family, where families are “adopted” by local charities and memebrs of the community.

St Vincent de Paul hamper committee member and Home Family Conference treasurer Barb Cavanagh said four days a week working at the Alma St support centre exposed her to an increasing number of people in desperate need of assistance, including horrific cases of domestic violence, people who had lost their jobs and grandparents who can’t find work.

“I have a short list at the moment because we’re still receiving applications,” she said.

Anglicare volunteers Joan Peters and Diana Woods said Christmas time was particularly difficult for those in financially tough situations.

“There are a lot of peope out there who are going to find it extremely hard this year. Every year it seems to be getting harder,” Ms Peters said.

“We need to be supporting them and helping them.”

Ms Road said that at Christmas, everyone needs to know there is someone who cares about them.

“If we don’t do this there is no Christmas for them.,” she said.

“These are families who are sturggling with day to day expenses and Christmas is another stress that we can alleviate for them.”

More details available in future editions on how to adopt.