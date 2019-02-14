Adopt vital tools for relaxation

KEEP CALM: Without a doubt wisdom is having gratitude for life, which is held together by the flowing of each breath.

KEEP CALM: Without a doubt wisdom is having gratitude for life, which is held together by the flowing of each breath. AleksandarNakic

WITH unfolding issues concerning our Australian banking system, I have empathy for bank tellers, who show dutiful calmness during these difficult times.

All of us should live each day with dutiful calmness in focus for it cultivates goodwill.

I accept as true dutiful calmness rests with an intertwining of wisdom and moderation.

Without a doubt, wisdom is having gratitude for life, which is held together by the flowing of each breath.

Moderation is the know-how of calm steadiness even in times of hardship.

While this sounds good we must have practical ways to achieve dutiful calmness.

The tools that can carry you through dutiful calmness are honest discussion as well as quiet contemplation.

Honest discussion aims to encourage knowledge from insight rather than information from other persons.

By this means insight brings with it answers in dealing with unusual life obstacles.

If insight doesn't happen easily, quiet contemplation generally helps.

Quiet contemplation suggestions that might prove useful include deep breathing, careful thought, reading, nature walks or time out with good friends. In one sense, dutiful calmness can be gained through simple lifestyle activities mentioned along with possibilities such as taking some time listening to birdlife or soothing music.

Certainly a proper diet of wholesome home cooking with a generous supply of vegies goes a long way to supporting personal betterment.

Proper air and water also helps in this regard.

Fresh airflow at bedtime makes way for a good night's sleep and gravity filtered water is second to none in reducing impurities being there.

Regardless of what you think might work for you, check after a while if the plan you commit to brings meaningful gains for life quality.

Agreeable outcomes take time so you need to give a plan at least three months before doing your check.

You may ask, why is dutiful calmness so important?

Without it brain fog or memory impairment may arise, motivation could go on a downward slide or the ability to make decisions might take a backward step.

Also, reduced self-confidence may occur, which gives rise to conflict with personal relationships.

I know dutiful calmness creates a sense of independence, as luck would have it connectedness to community interests will naturally follow.

Social interaction also flourishes with greater ease.