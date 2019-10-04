‘Adoption is the way to go’ for pets

Baron and Lindy Large with Baxter and Skye

BARON and Lindy Large’s love for all animals great and small is made apparent by a homemade platform on a bottlebrush in their front yard where local possums come and feed.

It is also made apparent by their three pets.

11-month-old Irish wolfhound X Baxter, 10-year-old wolfhound X Skye, and their 19-year-old black and white cat, Jake, are all rescue animals.

Baxter and Jake were both adopted through Capricorn Animal Aid who are currently celebrating their 21st birthday.

It was when they were picking up their new kitten (Jake) in 2000 did their connection with CAA begin.

The pair said adopting rather than purchasing from breeders was a far more rewarding experience.

“We like to give dogs a home,” Lindy said.

“We used to have purebreds but then all of a sudden, we decided to get rescue dogs,” Baron said.

Baron said they like to adopt middle aged dogs as they already have some degree of house training.

Apart from adopting three animals from CAA, the couple has also spent years fund raising for the organisation.

Lindy said any spare cash they have usually goes to the organisation and Baron has been fundraising through his lawn bowling club.

For ten years, he ran a charity day at the North Rockhampton Bowls Club called the Capricorn Animal Aid Day.

In one day of bowls, Lindy and Baron collected $3,000

“There’s not too many people around that donate to the animals,” Lindy said.

The CAA is having a birthday celebration at St Aubins Courtyard on Sunday between 2pm and 5pm.