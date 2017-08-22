28°
Adorable chance for Rocky locals' to play part in guide dogs' lives

Amber Hooker
| 22nd Aug 2017 4:59 PM
Battery World Rockhampton have thrown their support behind Guide Dogs Australia, and urge the public to help name the latest litter.
Battery World Rockhampton have thrown their support behind Guide Dogs Australia, and urge the public to help name the latest litter.

THEY are the eyes and ears of the impaired, and silent lifesavers for countless Australians.

Now Guide Dogs Australia need the public's help to name their newest recruits, and call on Rockhampton locals to assist with the latest litter.

Rockhampton Battery World back the not-for-profit organisation and urge the public to splurge $2 to throw their suggestion in the ring for the 'name the puppy competition'.

Rocky animal lovers can suggest the dog name on a label in the store and it will go into the national draw.

Rockhampton franchisee Tony Wren offered a couple of tips to help secure the win.

"And here's a tip: according to dog naming manuals - anything with two syllables is best,” Tony said.

"At the end of the day whether you pick Rover or Ruby it's a terrific opportunity to get behind a great cause.

"You never know your favourite name might get picked.”

Glen Bracegirdle and guide dog Bronny.
Glen Bracegirdle and guide dog Bronny.

Glen Bracegirdle's guide dog Bronny proves there's more to a name than meets the eye.

Bronny, meaning "blessed”, is how the 32-year-old man feels every day to have forged a bond of friendship.

Glen was born with a pigment disease, albinism, that affected his sight, and he credits Bronny with saving his life countless times as well as allowing him to live a more independent life.

"She's my best friend, I trust her more than I trust most people,” he said.

"She is my eyes and often my ears especially with electric cars that are a nightmare for blind people.

"Not only can we not see them but we also can't hear them: thankfully Bronny does.

"Bronny is such a great name and suits her nature too,” Glen said.

"She can take me through an airport, even to the cheese section in the supermarket.

"I walk to work every day with her and it takes me 15 minutes.

"If I had to use a cane it would take me 45 minutes or I would have to rely on someone else to drive me.

"They really do change lives.”

The competition closes on October 21, 2017.

　

Topics:  battery world guide dogs australia rockhampton business

