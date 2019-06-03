Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two-year-old J.J. stole the show on The Voice on Sunday night.
Two-year-old J.J. stole the show on The Voice on Sunday night.
TV

Singing toddler steals show on The Voice

by Bronte Coy
3rd Jun 2019 8:30 AM

FORGET the contestants - last night's winner of The Voice was undoubtedly an adorable toddler.

Before Sydney-based singer Rebecca Selley had even performed, her two-year-old son, J.J., could be heard calling out "go Mummy!" from the side of the stage.

 

J.J. cheered on his mum from backstage.
J.J. cheered on his mum from backstage.

When Rebecca finished - and turned all four judges' chairs - Kelly Rowland asked if she could meet the little boy.

J.J. was prompted to pick which judge Rebecca should go with, and he confidently pointed at Boy George. "This one," he said, adding: "Come visit us, please," sparking plenty of laughter from the audience.

 

J.J. and his mum, Rebecca.
J.J. and his mum, Rebecca.

It took only a small amount of encouragement before J.J. then joined Kelly in a duet of Let It Go, from the movie Frozen - the song that has been stuck in everyone's head for around five years now.

The cute moment was a huge hit with viewers, with plenty taking to Twitter to declare J.J. the highlight of the show.

 

 

The other big moment in last night's episode happened when former Australia's Got Talent winner Jack Vidgen made a triumphant return to the spotlight, performing for the first time in five years.

The 22-year-old wowed the crowd with his stunning rendition of Adele's Hello, also managing to turn all four coaches' chairs in the process.

 

The Voice continues tonight 7.30pm on Channel 9

channel 9 television the voice 2019 the voice australia

Top Stories

    Rockhampton Levee Bank progresses but may need more funds

    premium_icon Rockhampton Levee Bank progresses but may need more funds

    News Plenty has happened behind the scenes of this major project.

    CQ family finding their feet after home destroyed by fire

    premium_icon CQ family finding their feet after home destroyed by fire

    News "There is so much that is gone in that instant..."

    Adani promises jobs to remain for regional Queensland

    premium_icon Adani promises jobs to remain for regional Queensland

    News Mining giant Adani has reaffirmed its commitment to regional jobs.

    151-year-old show is still a drawcard

    premium_icon 151-year-old show is still a drawcard

    Rural Clermont Show a huge hit with the whole community