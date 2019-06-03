Singing toddler steals show on The Voice

Two-year-old J.J. stole the show on The Voice on Sunday night.

FORGET the contestants - last night's winner of The Voice was undoubtedly an adorable toddler.

Before Sydney-based singer Rebecca Selley had even performed, her two-year-old son, J.J., could be heard calling out "go Mummy!" from the side of the stage.

J.J. cheered on his mum from backstage.

When Rebecca finished - and turned all four judges' chairs - Kelly Rowland asked if she could meet the little boy.

J.J. was prompted to pick which judge Rebecca should go with, and he confidently pointed at Boy George. "This one," he said, adding: "Come visit us, please," sparking plenty of laughter from the audience.

J.J. and his mum, Rebecca.

It took only a small amount of encouragement before J.J. then joined Kelly in a duet of Let It Go, from the movie Frozen - the song that has been stuck in everyone's head for around five years now.

Just when you thought he couldn't get cuter... 💕 #TheVoiceAU pic.twitter.com/j1TNYJeraF — The Voice Australia (@TheVoiceAU) June 2, 2019

The cute moment was a huge hit with viewers, with plenty taking to Twitter to declare J.J. the highlight of the show.

Oh my gosh, how cute is this kid JJ #TheVoiceAu — Yvonne 🌈 (@JuztYvonne) June 2, 2019

Ok Rebecca turned 4 chairs and her lil boy Jj melted my heart #TheVoiceAU — Mark Warren (@markwarrenmedia) June 2, 2019

A four chair turn and the world's best fan - Go Bec! #TheVoiceAU pic.twitter.com/D8YeA2Ix2P — The Voice Australia (@TheVoiceAU) June 2, 2019

The other big moment in last night's episode happened when former Australia's Got Talent winner Jack Vidgen made a triumphant return to the spotlight, performing for the first time in five years.

The 22-year-old wowed the crowd with his stunning rendition of Adele's Hello, also managing to turn all four coaches' chairs in the process.

