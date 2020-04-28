Adorable story behind Chris Hemsworth’s tattoo

CHRIS Hemsworth has revealed the adorable story behind his forearm tattoo.

The Extraction actor took to Instagram this morning for a live Q&A session answering fan questions about the new film which landed on Netflix last week.

Hemsworth was asked by a fan about the tattoo on his forearm, which appear to be drawings of stars.

"My daughter drew this," Hemsworth answered raising his arm up to the camera.

Chris Hemsworth shows tattoo of daughter’s drawing. Source: Instagram

"I was up one night with a friend of mine and he was designing some tattoos and so on and then my daughter woke up and came and sat on my knee and she just started drawing and drew these, so we ended up getting them tattooed and that was it."

The Byron Bay-based actor spoke about missing his wife Elsa and three kids, India, Tristan and Sasha, while filming Extraction in India and Thailand.

He was asked by a fan how he prepares for emotional scenes, particularly the scene with Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) about being brave.

Chris Hemsworth and Rudhraksh Jaiswal in the movie Extraction

"Anytime there's an emotional scene you've got to find some way of connecting to it or something that you can draw upon.

"I was shooting this film for about three months and was missing my family like crazy and hadn't seen my kids for weeks and weeks, and that particular day I was certainly missing them a little extra and was able to kind of use some of that."

Hemsworth said he had to participate in 95 per cent of the stunts while filming.

"I had my stunt double Bobby Holland Hanton with me on this he did the really gnarly stuff, but 95 per cent of it I had to do because of the nature of how we were shooting and that was something that sort of scared the hell out of me, but also excited me."

The next film project for Hemsworth will see him reprise his role as Marvel superhero Thor in the new film Thor: Love and Thunder.

"Things have been put on hold obviously in the current isolation, shut down we're all involved in but as soon as things are up and running again that's our next endeavour we are going to embark on in the Marvel world," he said.

Originally published as Adorable story behind Chris Hemsworth's tattoo