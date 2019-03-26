Adorable faces to feature in My First Year this week

The Caves State School Prep.Left to right back row: Charlotte Coghlan, Zuri Ferguson, Dalton Clews, Dustin Boswood.Left to right front row: William Semmler, Kenzie Beveridge, Reece Kime, Isaac Tait.

SAVE the date, Wednesday, March 27.

The Morning Bulletin's special prep publication: My First Year will hit the papers with adorable little faces from across the region.

This keepsake will feature all of the Rockhampton Region and Capricorn Coast youngsters in their first year of school.

Our photographers have been very busy capturing the cute faces of your children from Mount Morgan, Bouldercombe, Gracemere, Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Emu Park and everywhere in between.

My First Year will be available Wednesday, March 27 and photos will be available for sale from our website: https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/photos/.