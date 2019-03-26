Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Caves State School Prep.Left to right back row: Charlotte Coghlan, Zuri Ferguson, Dalton Clews, Dustin Boswood.Left to right front row: William Semmler, Kenzie Beveridge, Reece Kime, Isaac Tait.
The Caves State School Prep.Left to right back row: Charlotte Coghlan, Zuri Ferguson, Dalton Clews, Dustin Boswood.Left to right front row: William Semmler, Kenzie Beveridge, Reece Kime, Isaac Tait. Allan Reinikka ROK190219bathecav
Parenting

Adorable faces to feature in My First Year this week

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
26th Mar 2019 7:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SAVE the date, Wednesday, March 27.

The Morning Bulletin's special prep publication: My First Year will hit the papers with adorable little faces from across the region.

This keepsake will feature all of the Rockhampton Region and Capricorn Coast youngsters in their first year of school.

Our photographers have been very busy capturing the cute faces of your children from Mount Morgan, Bouldercombe, Gracemere, Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Emu Park and everywhere in between.

My First Year will be available Wednesday, March 27 and photos will be available for sale from our website: https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/photos/.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Have you seen this man, missing from Rockhampton?

    Have you seen this man, missing from Rockhampton?

    News Anyone with information about Scott Moulder's location is urged to contact police immediately.

    Woman falls from horse during track work this morning

    premium_icon Woman falls from horse during track work this morning

    News Ambulance crews have taken the woman for further medical help.

    Take a look inside Adani's mine workers' camp

    premium_icon Take a look inside Adani's mine workers' camp

    News Adani boss gives an insight into the state of play

    Man banned from nightclub after bad drunken behaviour

    premium_icon Man banned from nightclub after bad drunken behaviour

    Crime He became aggressive towards security

    • 26th Mar 2019 7:28 AM