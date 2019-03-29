Adult entertainer busted with $10k worth of cocaine

Cocaine and cash seized during arrest at Rockhampton Airport.

A 26-YEAR-OLD Rockhampton adult entertainer has been charged with the possession of $10,000 worth of cocaine and $450 cash.

Ayse Guldur flew into Rockhampton airport yesterday where she was intercepted by police under suspicion of possession.

Ms Guldur directed police to the location of a zip bag containing small zip lock bags of nearly 10 grams of cocaine in her carry on.

The cash found along with the drugs was believed to be from sold drugs or to be used to purchase more.

Executive senior sergeant Luke Peachey said after a tip off from the public, police went to Rockhampton airport where they took Ms Guldur into custody.

"As a result, that person was searched along with her belongings, during which an amount of cocaine was located as well as an amount of cash,” Exec Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"She was subsequently arrested and taken into Rockhampton watch house where she's now being charged with four drug related offences.

"She's been charged with supplying, possession and possessed proceeds.

"Investigations are under way as to where exactly the drugs came from but what we do know is she just flew in from Brisbane.

"Investigations are ongoing as to where she sourced those drugs and where the drugs were intended to go.”

The small bags were marked with insignia and police are investigating whether the markings could identify a source location.

Exec Snr Sgt Peachey said cocaine is not that common in Rockhampton.

"We've seen quite an amount of amphetamine ice but it's not very regular that we get a lot of cocaine in,” he said.

"We're very happy to be able to take those drugs off before they were able to be distributed through Rockhampton.

"We're working very closely with airport staff. Obviously we see drugs transported by all means, and it's concerning the fact people are still trying to distribute drugs.

"We'll keep investigating and hopefully it will deter any person trying to bring drugs into Rockhampton.”

Ms Guldur got police bail and will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 16.