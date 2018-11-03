Adult son's violent rage over SIM card denial

A 23-YEAR-OLD man who flew into a rage after being denied a SIM card by his mother and who smashed holes in a wall says he feels horrible about his behaviour.

The man appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday after being taken into custody on Monday night following the domestic violence incident.

Police prosecutor Helen Lane said police were called to a disturbance at a Rockhampton home at 11.15pm with the mother saying her son had been on the phone arguing with his girlfriend before he demanded her SIM card.

The court heard the man punched a wall twice and then threw an ashtray at it, putting holes in the wall, after his request was denied and began arguing with both his mother and father.

He had been convicted and sentenced to seven months' probation in April after arguing with his parents and punching the television.

Defence lawyer Wynnita Ludwick said the man was due to start a new job this week and would be relocating closer to work.

She said he has offered to pay for repairs.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said the man's behaviour was irrational, childish and selfish.

"I feel horrible for it,” the man mumbled to the court from the dock.

Mr Clarke ordered the man to another probation order - for 12 months.

A conviction was recorded.