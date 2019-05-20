Advance Mt Morgan strategy top of Council agenda

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Councillors will meet tomorrow for their ordinary Council meeting as will Livingstone Shire Council.

At the coast, a number of policies are tabled for review including rural addressing, metering of fire lines, opening of unconstructed roads, roadside memorials, loans to non-profit community groups and water meter policies.

The biodiversity plan for 2019-24 is to be adopted and an assessment of the community grants round three to be discussed.

Yeppoon Rugby League Football Club has also applied to have their sewerage connection fee of $2,042.90 waived.

In closed session, the acquiring land and easements for infrastructure projects policy and procedure is listed.

In Rocky, a draft Advance Mount Morgan Strategy is to be proposed, along with proposed international travel to China.

The Works for Queensland grant program 2019-21 will be discussed along with the planning scheme major amendment for the character overlay maps to extend the public consultation period.

The regular operational reports will also be discussed.