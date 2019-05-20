Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mount Morgan streetscape.
Mount Morgan streetscape. Allan Reinikka ROK230218astreets
Council News

Advance Mt Morgan strategy top of Council agenda

vanessa jarrett
by
20th May 2019 4:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Councillors will meet tomorrow for their ordinary Council meeting as will Livingstone Shire Council.

At the coast, a number of policies are tabled for review including rural addressing, metering of fire lines, opening of unconstructed roads, roadside memorials, loans to non-profit community groups and water meter policies.

The biodiversity plan for 2019-24 is to be adopted and an assessment of the community grants round three to be discussed.

Yeppoon Rugby League Football Club has also applied to have their sewerage connection fee of $2,042.90 waived.

In closed session, the acquiring land and easements for infrastructure projects policy and procedure is listed.

In Rocky, a draft Advance Mount Morgan Strategy is to be proposed, along with proposed international travel to China.

The Works for Queensland grant program 2019-21 will be discussed along with the planning scheme major amendment for the character overlay maps to extend the public consultation period.

The regular operational reports will also be discussed.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    PREDATOR: Learning to be a mother again

    premium_icon PREDATOR: Learning to be a mother again

    Crime How Treasa Steinhardt built a life after the trauma of her daughter's murder.

    Robbo on why mining towns turned their backs on ALP

    premium_icon Robbo on why mining towns turned their backs on ALP

    News Weeks of pre-poll snubbing hinted at Labor's election nosedive

    REVEALED: Flynn shows biggest support for One Nation in Qld

    premium_icon REVEALED: Flynn shows biggest support for One Nation in Qld

    Politics Flynn voters send clear message to major parties.

    Adani accuses Premier of not listening to CQ election result

    premium_icon Adani accuses Premier of not listening to CQ election result

    Politics 'The Premier and Deputy still have a tin ear to their own voters'