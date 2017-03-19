Advantage Gracemere in first leg of finals

Gracemere quick Bryce Heal took four scalps in a fine display of fast bowling.

CRICKET: Runs were at a premium for the first final of Rockhampton A-grade Cricket on Saturday.

With conditions favouring the bowlers and a wicket that held up, Frenchville won the toss and sent Gracemere into bat.

The decision looked a masterstroke early as the wickets fell in clumps for Gracemere.

Frenchville's Jason Wells snared a five wicket haul, assisted by strong opening form by Chaice Bidgood. Gracemere were rolled for a below par 117 from 48 overs.

Only a solid 31 from Steve Munchow gave the Bulls something to play for.

"The pitch was a little bit wet and holding up when we were batting. I would have sent us in,” Gracemere skipper Aaron Harmsworth said.

"It was very hard to bat on.

"Frenchville bowled very well but we didn't apply ourselves to the conditions. We were struggling to get over 100.

"History shows that in grand finals, not a lot of runs are scored.”

Cricket is a batsman's game but in an all-round effort, it was Gracemere's bowlers who shone in an absorbing days play.

Bryce Heal picked up 4-24 from 10 overs, Ben Milne 2-29 and the ever-reliable Justin Peacock with 2-11.

"Runs were a dime a dozen that's for sure,” he said.

"But all our bowlers chipped in really well. And they have been all year. Ben was bowling on half a leg so he did particularly well.

"Frenchville will come back firing next week and will be hard to beat. They missed Joe McGahan.

"Nothing changes for us though, we will keep the same game plan and hope to get the job done.

"We know the job is only half complete.”

At 1-0 in the best of three finals series, it is advantage Gracemere.

The second and potentially deciding grand final will get underway next Saturday.