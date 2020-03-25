Advice for CQ businesses experiencing lockdown restrictions

Police recommend all business owners and managers ensure the following security measures are implemented. Photo: Zizi Averill

ROCKHAMPTON police have some helpful advice for businesses experiencing lockdown restrictions.

Police recommend all business owners and managers ensure the following security measures are implemented:

Display your business name and address at the front of your premises to help emergency services locate your property quickly,

Ensure clear visibility inside and outside your business by using good lighting and keeping it clutter free,

Install solid external doors and fit with quality locks,

Reinforce glass in doors and windows and shatter resistant film or laminated glass,

Position CCTV cameras appropriately and test regularly,

Monitor your security alarm system and test regularly to reduce false alarms.

Police understand the necessity to stay isolated but encourage all business owners and managers to check on their businesses on a regular basis.

Police are also encouraging members of the public to be vigilant of crime around businesses whilst the lockdown restrictions are maintained.

If a crime is happening now, call ‘000’. For non-urgent matters call Policelink on 131 444.