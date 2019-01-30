Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AEC travel bill exploded during Federal MP citizenship crisis
AEC travel bill exploded during Federal MP citizenship crisis LUKAS COCH
Politics

Hidden cost of MP citizenship crisis revealed

by Matthew Killoran
30th Jan 2019 9:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HIDDEN cost of the citizenship crisis that engulfed parliament has been revealed, with the Australian Electoral Commission's travel costs exploded.

The Australian Electoral Commission’s travel bill jumped more than 25 per cent to top $1 million in domestic flights. Picture: Istock
The Australian Electoral Commission’s travel bill jumped more than 25 per cent to top $1 million in domestic flights. Picture: Istock

The AEC's travel bill jumped more than 25 per cent to top $1 million in domestic flights as staff crisscrossed the nation to deal with the subsequent by-elections.

The commission's total travel bill for 2017-18 rose to $2.8 million once $310,000 in international flights and $1.4 million in accommodation were included.

Domestic and international business-class flights totalling more than $350,000 were racked up during this time.

The AEC said the spike was largely due to the citizenship by-elections.

During the 45th parliament, 15 federal politicians were revealed to have been dual citizens and therefore ineligible to hold their seats. This sparked seven by-elections for the House of Representatives.

Only three of the by-elections - in Batman, Bennelong and Barnaby Joyce's New England - were held in the 2017-18 financial year. But the financial year included preparation for another five polls in Longman, Braddon, Mayo, Perth and Fremantle.

More Stories

Show More
aec travel bill editors picks federal mp citizenship crisis politics

Top Stories

    Bigger and Better: Rocky's Melanoma March is back

    premium_icon Bigger and Better: Rocky's Melanoma March is back

    News Melanoma March 2019 aims to raise vital awareness and life-saving funds for melanoma research

    • 30th Jan 2019 9:00 AM
    BABY JOY: See 180 cute CQ babies born in 2018

    premium_icon BABY JOY: See 180 cute CQ babies born in 2018

    Offbeat There's nothing better than the joy of a new baby

    • 30th Jan 2019 8:18 AM
    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    News It’s without doubt the best $1 you’ll spend all year.