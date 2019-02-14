Menu
Crime

Affair discovery leads to jail term over assault

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
14th Feb 2019 6:23 PM
A MAN who has worked at a Rockhampton pharmacy for 13 years picked up his wife's phone one night and discovered messages suggesting she was having an affair.

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm and one of contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said the incident took place about 9pm on October 2 at The Range.

She said the defendant smashed the phone on the floor and then told his wife "You're done. You're f-ing done. Get out.”

Ms Marsden said as the woman went to leave, he grabbed her by both upper arms and pushed her backwards causing her to knock a photo frame to break and cut her.

She said he then punched her in the left arm and rib before saying he was going to get a knife.

The woman left the house and reported the incident to the police later.

Three months later, on January 8, he sent her a nasty text message about her cheating and ruining his life.

Samantha Legrady said the man had no criminal history and started seeing a psychologist straight away.

Magistrate Cameron Smith sentenced the man to a six-month prison term, wholly suspended and operational for two years and 12 months probation with convictions recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

