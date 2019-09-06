Affordability of child care raises concerns

Sarah Clemow with her daughter Elizabeth (right) and family friend Grace Inonda.

Sarah Clemow with her daughter Elizabeth (right) and family friend Grace Inonda.

WHILE the Central Highlands has been noted in an Education Department Child Care in Australia report as ranking as one of the cheapest areas in Queensland for child care costs, locals have said they would like to see more affordable options made available.

The report, for the December quarter last year, found the average hourly fee in the region was $7.69, a 7.7per cent decrease which placed the Central Highlands in the bottom 15 of fees in the state.

Rises of up to 22per cent were recorded in many areas over 12 months, and Brisbane's inner city had the highest average hourly fee of $10.66, above the national average of $9.55.

Education policy expert and spokeswoman for The Parenthood, Megan O'Connell, said this week that since the new childcare subsidy was introduced last year some fees had increased, but it was difficult to know why there had been a decrease in the Central Highlands.

"It's a fantastic thing for the region. It looks like there are more families accessing care for one reason or another,” she said.

"The more children that can have access, the greater their life outcomes should be. They'll be more prepared for school and will go on to contribute throughout their lives to the region.

"What we might be seeing is that more parents can afford to have children in care in this region thanks to the subsidy. There is a 3per cent growth in families using services between September and December 2018.”

Emerald mother, creator of CQ Mums, Dads & Families on Facebook and president and treasurer of Gumnuts Playgroup, Sarah Clemow, said her three-year-old twins didn't attend childcare "because I can't afford it”.

"They're classified as a multiple birth but you don't get any discounts unless you have triplets,” she said.

Ms Clemow, who has a part-time job and babysits, is qualified in childcare work and said a few years ago it would cost $60 a day to have a child in the 'babies' room' and that included food and nappies.

She said affordable daycare was important.

"We're so isolated and a lot of people don't have family and friends here. So to send your children for one day a week - for them and yourselves - would be a help.

"I see many mums suffer from depression because they don't have anyone to help.”

Emerald mother Kristy Cartwright said her two-year-old son attended Goodstart Early Learning twice a week.

"They provide food and nappies and wipes. I don't have to bring anything except his formula.”

She said that before the rebate the cost was $119 for a 12-hour day, and with a Centrelink rebate she paid $42 for a 6am-6pm day.

"He's a single child and I wanted him playing with other kids and it's done that,” she said.

Cassandra Mooney said her boys aged five and two had been attending Emerald's World of Learning "and they were good carers” but she could not continue to afford the costs.

"I was paying $106 and $109 and got it down to $63 per day with rebates.”

For a week over the holidays, it would have cost more than $500 for both boys.

"They just need to lower their prices; I was basically working to pay day care.”

She said that with her partner, the couple had adjusted their working hours to eliminate the need for childcare. "I'm doing 3pm-8pm and my partner is starting and finishing early on the days I'm working.”

Ms Mooney said that in 2016 she paid $25 for a full day of daycare after rebates and "that was really affordable”.

Goodstart's Queensland regional manager Cassy Baker said it was a not-for-profit social enterprise which means "the money we make is reinvested back into our centres, our people and working together to achieve better outcomes for children”.

Ms Baker said fee increases had been kept to a minimum at Emerald.

"Our fee review process considers the costs associated with paying our people, capital investment into our premises, ongoing maintenance and facility costs, as well research and development,” she said.