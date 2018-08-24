WESTERLY sunsets, beautiful views, a stone's throw to the airport - West Rockhampton is the perfect spot to buy a property.

Situated about 6km northwest of Rockhampton's central business district and giving its residents value for money with amazing access to nearby facilities, the quality and affordability of this suburb is second to none.

"People love living in West Rockhampton as it offers an affordable lifestyle on the south side with great advantages including close proximity to schools, hospitals, plus a multitude of sporting fields, gardens and golf course, and easy access to the airport and city,” Robyn Bentley from Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate said.

Having numerous transactions in this locality, you can be assured Robyn Bentley has hands-on experience with all things property.

West Rockhampton has one school and that's Crescent Lagoon State School, situated near the airport.

The school presently caters for students from Prep to Year 7.

There is a range of cultural, racial, social and economic backgrounds in the Crescent Lagoon State School population.

Besides a strong focus on literacy and numeracy, there is a high level of integrated information and communication technology and an outstanding music program.

The school is promoted actively in the media for activities such as Anzac Day and cancer fundraisers. The school involvement of parents enables each child to achieve quality education outcomes within a caring environment.

There are many parks within West Rockhampton to cater for family fun and pets, including Kele Park, which is also where the Rockhampton softball grounds are located.

The western side of the botanic and Japanese gardens also fall within West Rockhampton, providing beautiful walking tracks and again the proximity to yet another attraction, Rockhampton Zoo.

The Rockhampton Zoo is nestled within the botanic gardens and next to the Murray Lagoon - visiting our zoo is the perfect day out.

You'll discover more than 70 species of native animals, exotic animals from around the world, tropical rainforests and outback Australia exhibits.

Hear the howling dingoes or get cuddly with the koalas, there is something for everyone.

Our local zoo is free and open daily from 8am to 4.30pm.

The Rockhampton Golf Club is just moments away from the gardens and the zoo and offers the public and its members an 18-hole course.

Well-known Australian golf course designer Al Howard has accounted for all variables with this course, even taking into account the prevailing southeasterly wind.

It is a course designed to be played from the fairways, so those who have issues with hitting it straight should bring a few extra balls to their next game.

For those who like to back themselves there are many challenges on offer while offering incredible scenery and cold beers. There is also ample opportunity to become a member.

The club also offers and caters for weddings and functions, whether it's a corporate golf day with a fully-catered function after, a wedding or birthday party - nothing is too big or small.

Imagine the beauty of a marquee overlooking the greens and golf course with fairy lights in the trees.

It truly would be a remarkable and memorable event.

Rockhampton Airport is a major Australian regional airport that services the City of Rockhampton and Central Queensland, with flights to Brisbane, Mackay, Townsville, Cairns and the Gold Coast.

It is located 5km from the Rockhampton city centre. Both domestic and international aircraft including B747 to B776 and A340 service the Rockhampton terminal.

The airport runway has the capability to handle aircraft such as the A380, B747 and B777 types. It's always an exciting time for Rockhampton Airport and the public with so many large freight and military aircraft on the tarmac.

With all these wonderful facilities catering to the West Rockhampton and Rockhampton population, you have to ask yourself is there any other suburb in Rockhampton that offers such affordability and convenience with the most competitive price tag in town?

The average price in West Rockhampton is in the low $200,000s, which makes it an affordable suburb for first-home buyers and older people.

West Rockhampton is an ideal suburb for elderly residents as it is close to hospitals, which is convenient for those people needing medical treatment.

"There are a few investors sneaking into the West Rockhampton market,” Robyn Bentley said.