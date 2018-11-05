Affordable sales leave Rockhampton agents 'stoked'

237 Lakes Creek Rd was passed in on the weekend.

237 Lakes Creek Rd was passed in on the weekend. Kas Woch Real Estate.

TWO more successful auctions were held on the weekend as properties in Berserker and Frenchville sold.

Since the end of June, LJ Hooker Rockhampton has had 13 auctions and eight of those sold under the hammer.

"We're stoked,” LJ Hooker Rockhampton's sale agent Dan Ware said.

"This is a huge improvement from this time last year.

"Properties are more affordable and buyers are realising that they can get good buys around the area at the moment.

"There are a few projects in the pipeline and we will see a bit of a growth rate.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

One of the auctions sold on Sunday was at 172 High St, Berserker.

The three-bedroom, weatherboard home sold for a bargain $125,500 under the hammer.

The house features timber floors in the living and kitchen areas, an external laundry, and a bathroom.

"The property went straight to auction and had steady interest,” Mr Ware said.

"Over the last two weekends it was pretty busy and we had six registered bidders.

"It's improving all the time and there's a bit more activity around auctions lately. Prices are stabilising and bidding is improving as houses in town become more affordable.

"Location may have been a factor in the sale as it's close to everything and pretty handy.”

Mr Ware said the home would be an investment property as most sold houses around that price bracket become.

"It will be returning to market and the new owners might give it a coat of paint, which it needs on the outside,” he said.

LJ Hooker has another four or five properties set to come up for auction nearer the end of the year.

A second property at 377 Fenlon Av, Frenchville also sold on the weekend by Ray White Rockhampton.

The renovated three bedroom, two bathroom house sold for $230,000 on Saturday.

The house featured a garage, plenty of storage space, a laundry, rumpus room and internal stairs that lead upstairs to a large lounge and dining area with hardwood floors.

It also had front and rear patios.

Three other properties were passed in on the weekend including 237 Lakes Creek Rd, Berserker; 12 Abbey St, Calliope; and 2144 Byfield Rd, Byfield.

Lakes Creek Rd (Kas Woch Real Estate) is a three bedroom house with one bath set on a large fenced 2025m2 property with an in-ground pool.

The house also has a large front sun-room, an enclosed lower level and a kitchen, dining area and bathroom.

Abbey St (Calliope Real Estate) is a four bedroom house in Cloudscape Estate, which is close to conveniences.

The house has a spacious living, dining and kitchen area, fully ducted air conditioning, a built-in kitchen with island bench, two bathrooms, and an ensuite off the main bedroom.

The house also has a double garage and an outdoor entertaining area.

Byfield Rd (RMW Property Agents) is a fully-fenced low-set three bedroom, one bathroom house on 14 acres, surrounded by bushland.

The house has an open plan living space, a second room which has potential to be used as a rumpus room, a rear deck for entertaining, and has a single bay shed.