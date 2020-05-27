Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Afghan government to free 900 Taliban prisoners

27th May 2020 8:39 PM

The Afghan government has urged the Taliban to extend a three-day ceasefire due to end on Tuesday night and also announced it is releasing 900 Taliban prisoners.

"It is important to extend the ceasefire and, in order to avoid bloodshed, the Afghan government is ready to extend it," Javid Faisal, the spokesman for the Afghan National Security Adviser, told a news conference on Tuesday.

The Taliban announced the three-day ceasefire to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr that ends the holy month of Ramadan. It expires at midnight on Tuesday.

Originally published as Afghan govt to free 900 Taliban prisoners

afghanistan prisoners taliban

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jellinbah miner identified as man in COVID-19 tragedy

        premium_icon Jellinbah miner identified as man in COVID-19 tragedy

        News Australia's youngest COVID-19 victim identified

        No public health alert after COVID-19 positive miner's death

        No public health alert after COVID-19 positive miner's death

        News No evidence linking COVID-19 positive nurse to Blackwater death case

        Community with heart comes to Teddy’s aid

        premium_icon Community with heart comes to Teddy’s aid

        News 62-year-old breast cancer patient Teddy finds love and compassion in the Yeppoon...

        More details emerge about nurse's trip to Blackwater while infectious

        premium_icon More details emerge about nurse's trip to Blackwater while...

        Health 4.20pm: 'Sunset' twist after Blackwater man tested positive for COVID-19 following...