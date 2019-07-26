AFL Capricornia announces venues for 2019 finals series

The Yeppoon Swans will host the second semi-final on Saturday, August 24.

AFL: The venues have been locked in for the AFLC Frenchville Sports Club Premiership 2019 finals series, with the big dance to be played at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds.

Club and competition manager Brad Matheson is excited about the set-up of the finals this year and the ability for the clubs to be able to host such games.

"We have had a lot of people visiting the area recently that have commented on the quality of venues we have across our region for community sporting clubs,” he said.

"It is a credit to the clubs and their volunteers for the work they do around grant applications and facility maintenance and upgrades.”

The finals series will kick off in the Port Curtis region with the Gladstone Suns hosting the first semi-final on Saturday, August 17.

The finals action will then move to the Capricorn Coast where the Yeppoon Swans, untouchable on top of the senior ladder, have earned the right to host the second semi-final on Saturday, August 24.

On August 31, the Brothers Kangaroos will host the preliminary final, a first for the club since relocating to Kele Park.

The stage will be set for the first Saturday in September when the Rockhampton Panthers have their chance to showcase that biggest match on the local calendar at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds.

Matheson said he was looking forward to grand final day and said the venue ticked plenty of boxes.

"The Rockhampton Cricket Grounds has the typical white picket fence, great grandstand, wide open spaces to accommodate the spectators and corporate partners and, of course, the ability for teams to be able to comfortably prepare for the matches,” he said.

"The Panthers have been diligent in their planning so far of the event and I am confident that it will be another great day for our competition.”

Match times will be finalised in the coming weeks.