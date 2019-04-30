AFL Capricornia launches new program for young girls

AUSSIE RULES: Female participation in AFL is continuing to grow across the country, with women making up half of last year's participants in the sport in Queensland.

From grass roots right up to the AFLW, women are getting more involved in the football code.

In 2020, the national competition will grow to 14 teams, including the Gold Coast Suns.

This number is just four short of becoming a fully-fledged national competition akin to the men's.

The increase in national numbers has also seen a surge in regional participation, with regional staff creating more opportunities for Central players.

A part of this commitment includes the launch of an U17 Youth Girls Competition by AFL Capricornia on Wednesday night.

AFLQ Club and Competition manager Brad Matheson said he was thrilled with the commitment shown by local clubs in getting the U17 Youth Girls Competition up and running.

"It is great to have so many local players so dedicated to grow the female game in our region,” Matheson said.

"People such as Taylah Pringle, from Panthers, have been a key driver planting the seed in 2018 which has laid the perfect platform for us to launch this competition this year.”

The competition will be in the modified AFLX format, with a smaller field and fewer players, to create a more inviting environment and encourage more newcomers into the game.

This will help new starters develop their skills and then progress.

Matheson said he hoped this would be just the start of something that would continue to grow in the local competition and that in the future there would be a full season of games for the competition as part of the current match day program.

"We hope that we can develop a similar competition in the Port Curtis Region in the near future and then will look to blend the two together for a series of matches before reviewing how we may be able to include this competition as a full part of our season,” he said.

Girls aged 14-17 who are interested in getting involved are encouraged to head to the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds on Wednesday evening or contact Brad.Matheson@afl.com.au.

"We will be creating a very social and enjoyable environment as we look to grow this space so we really encourage anyone to come down and give it a go,” Matheson said.

"It is amazing how the skill set of so many different sports complement our game and even at the elite level there are so many participants that are currently playing multiple sports.”

Matches will begin 5.30pm tonight at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds for the next five weeks.

Today's game schedule

5.30pm Panthers Vs Brothers

6.15pm Yeppoon Vs Glenmore