AFL coach excited to see what code-hoppers bring

GAME CHANGE: Rockhampton Brothers rugby league player Riley Reid has joined the ranks of the Brothers Kangaroos AFL team after the 2020 league season was cancelled due to COVID-19. Picture: File.

AFL: Brothers Kangaroos coach Michael Rose is keen to see how his code-hopping recruits fare in their first game of AFL this weekend.

Brothers host the Gladstone Suns at Kele Park in the opening round of the revised 2020 AFL Capricornia season, and it’s a game Rose expects will be an even one.

He said the Suns did present as “a bit of an unknown” given they did not play in the pre-season AFLX tournament in February.

Brothers will feature some new faces, with players from several codes that have been cancelled migrating to AFL to get their competitive fix.

“I am very eager to see how our new recruits from rugby league and basketball go in their first game,” Rose said.

“Lachlan Hall, Ryan Jeffery, Aaron Teroi, Chalice Atoi, Steven Donovan and Riley Reid from the Capras and Brothers Rugby League have been training very well and are eager to get out on the park to see what it is all about.

Brothers Kangaroos senior men's coach Michael Rose.

“Kyle and Jaxson Zulian, Joel Hick and Mylique Prior from Rockhampton Basketball are also improving each week and it will be great to see their natural game sense and vertical jump on display.”

All AFL Capricornia competitions – senior men, senior women, reserves and under-13.5, under-15.5 and under 17.5 – will return on Saturday after the enforced COVID-19 showdown.

In good news for the code, all six clubs – Yeppoon Swans, Rockhampton Panthers, Glenmore Bulls, Rockhampton Brothers, BITS Saints and Gladstone Suns – will be represented in each of them.

The season will be a 10-week home and away competition and, for the first time, all teams will compete in a three-week finals series with the grand final on October 3.

In the senior men’s division, defending champions Yeppoon will go in search of a sixth straight flag.

The Yeppoon Swans claimed a record fifth straight flag last year. Picture: File

They are also on the cusp of creating history, just 11 wins shy of claiming the record of the most consecutive wins in AFL history.

That is held by South Australian team Heathfield-Aldgate, which had 88 straight wins in the 1970s.

Yeppoon play their season opener at home against BITS Saints, while Rockhampton Panthers take on Glenmore, who welcome back Tim Higgins as player/coach.

Rose said it was great to have footy back and he was looking forward to a strong showing from his outfit.

He said the new signings would add another dimension to his original squad, the members of which were the fittest they had ever been, running a combined 490km in one week during the COVID lockdown.

“Matthew Jones and Scott Smithwick are leading from the front, posting huge numbers on Strava each week,” he said.

“They’ve really inspired the rest of the group to also get involved.

“We start contact training this week and hopefully we can get the whole group as ready as they can be for Round 1.”

