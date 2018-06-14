Gaff, Eagles miles away as three Vic clubs circle

Andrew Gaff is on Melbourne’s wish list.

Andrew Gaff is on Melbourne’s wish list.

ANDREW Gaff held contract talks over West Coast's bye weekend.

But the 25 year old restricted free agent is no closer to reaching an agreement with the Eagles.

In fact, there's a significant difference in what the Eagles are offering and what's coming from a clutch of Victorian clubs including Carlton, St Kilda and North Melbourne.

There's a real chance Gaff could leave the club. Sources have said Gaff would prefer to stay but would be an amazing person if he did given the money he'd be sacrificing at this point.

West Coast's offer has been reported to be around 750k a year for four years, but there's a squeeze on there.

Nic Naitanui's contract expires next year and so does Josh Kennedy's. Both are on around seven figures.

Luke Shuey and Elliott Yeo last year signed lucrative deals, Jack Darling last year signed for three years.

Jeremy McGovern won't - and shouldn't - come cheap.

LIVE stream every match of every round of the 2018 Toyota AFL Premiership Season on FOX SPORTS. Get your free 2-week trial & start watching in minutes. SIGN UP NOW >