AFL doesn’t want ‘longer-term’ player hubs

Collingwood will in and fly out of Adelaide for Saturday’s clash with the Crows after state government approval helped the AFL finalise the Round 12 Covid-affected jigsaw.

The match has been approved by the SA Government on the basis of a set of agreed protocols to be adopted by both clubs.

It was the final match to be locked in for a revamped round, with all matches moved intestate.

But league officials were at pains to point out that while the fixture was a “week-to week” proposition, long-term hubs were a last resort.

“The reality of the current situation in the community means the fixture will become a week by week proposition for the short-term, as we navigate through an uncertain period,” the AFL’s Travis Auld said.

“While teams may find themselves on the road for a week or two, we are not envisaging a longer-term hub arrangement for any clubs.

“We will continue to keep a close eye on the current situation in the community before making, if required, any further changes to upcoming rounds.”

It comes after news that Richmond captain Trent Cotchin could leave his team’s mini-hub in Sydney and return to locked-down Melbourne after one of his daughters was taken to hospital on Tuesday night.

The Tigers confirmed Cotchin was still with the team, which was due to fly to Perth later this week for Saturday’s Dreamtime game against Essendon, but was weighing up is options after the scare.

The club released a statement saying it would support Cotchin and his family “however possible”.

“Trent has our full support and, as always, family comes first,” Richmond General Manager- Football Performance, Tim Livingstone said

The Tigers are scheduled to fly from Sydney to Perth later in the week after the match was moved form the MCG amid Melbourne’s Covid crisis.

Cotchin’s situation comes after Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge revealed his fears players could spend more time on the road than expected.

The round 12 fixture will include three games in Sydney, two in Perth and one in Adelaide, .

It means the Bulldogs, who evacuated Melbourne on the weekend amid the latest Covid outbreak and flew to Sydney, will travel to Perth to play Fremantle.

But Beveridge, who has said the players feel “a bit institutionalised” and has advocated for the league to consider the mental wellbeing of all players in any decisions, doesn’t believe his team will be coming home after their clash with the Dockers on Sunday.

"No, we haven't got that guarantee (to return to Melbourne)," Beveridge said.



“We take some solace in the fact that the Hawks have gone on a bit of a break and come home (from Sydney), and we just hope that happens.”

Beveridge: "Most of us feel a bit institutionalised... at this point in time the Victorian public are feeling that (too).



"Why wouldn't we dot our is and cross our ts, when the fallout from an economic perspective is so much more than the initial investment of getting it right?"

The Bulldogs, are scheduled to have a bye following the clash with the Dockers before playing Geelong in Geelong and then West Coast back in Perth.

That second clash has Beveridge “suspicions” the AFL could alter the fixture again.

“We have got Geelong and then West Coast (in rounds 13 and 14), and everybody has got this sort of suspicious feeling that maybe the games – if they can do it – can be moved forward and we stay in Perth and play West Coast the following week,” he said.

“Maybe the Geelong game is put (back), but I am not sure if that’s achievable.

“I think you have to weigh up the whole equation … if we were to stay in Perth and play West Coast with a guarantee that we could then break and have some time when we could have some freedoms (in Victoria), it might not be such a bad outcome,” he said.

“But if that’s not the case, I think we would all rather come home … and focus on Geelong on the Friday after the bye break.”

On Tuesday night players received an email from the AFL Players Association that promised clubs would not be sent on the road for more than three weeks at a time.

“At this stage, the AFL has confirmed to the AFLPA and clubs that a period of no more than three weeks away at any given time will be required, and that not all clubs will necessarily need to be away for that length of time, if at all,” the email read.

The email included a video message from Gillon McLachlan, in which the AFL chief executive attempted to reassure players that they would not be sent on extended road trips.

“I want to say specifically that we are not envisaging hubs,” McLachlan said.

“They are a last-term resort.”

Round 12:

Friday, June 4

Melbourne v Brisbane at Giants Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

Saturday, June 5

Sydney v St Kilda at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST

Adelaide v Collingwood, Adelaide Oval 4.35pm AEST

Essendon v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST

Sunday, June 6

Carlton v West Coast at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST

Fremantle v Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium 4.40pm AWST

Bye: Geelong, Gold Coast, GWS, Hawthorn, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide

