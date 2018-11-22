Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sam Walsh, Jack Lukosius, Ian Hill, Rhylee West and Tarryn Thomas. Picture: Tony Gough
Sam Walsh, Jack Lukosius, Ian Hill, Rhylee West and Tarryn Thomas. Picture: Tony Gough
AFL

Blues swoop on young gun Walsh with top pick

22nd Nov 2018 6:36 PM

IT WAS a tight race, but Carlton has settled on its next superstar, selecting young gun Sam Walsh with the No.1 pick in Thursday night's AFL draft.

Walsh was presented with his jumper by Carlton co-captains Patrick Cripps and Sam Docherty.

"It is pretty amazing really," Walsh said on stage.

"To be part of the Carlton Football Club is a huge honour.

"For the last couple of years I have looked up to those guys (Cripps and Docherty). It is such an amazing experience."

A classy midfielder, the Geelong Falcons star had long been the favourite to be the first player taken at the draft on the back of his stunning under-18 season.

 The All Australian captain, who was also named the most valuable player at this year's national carnival, is a prolific ball winner and is considered a potential club captain.  

- with AAP  

More Stories

Show More
afl draft carlton blues sam walsh geelong falcons patrick cripps sam docherty
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    CQ locals raise concerns about discoloured water supply

    premium_icon CQ locals raise concerns about discoloured water supply

    Health CLERMONT residents fire up about dirty water making them ill

    What Charlie's dad felt when his son chose ballet over footy

    premium_icon What Charlie's dad felt when his son chose ballet over footy

    News 'Kids can be ruthless and I was feeling protective.'

    GALLERY: Glitz and glamour at Mt Morgan High formal

    premium_icon GALLERY: Glitz and glamour at Mt Morgan High formal

    Fashion & Beauty SEE each student at their high school formal

    Church's first light show wins up big national award

    Church's first light show wins up big national award

    News This year's display will be even more brighter and bigger

    Local Partners