Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The top-of-the-table clash would've had a huge crowd on Friday night.
The top-of-the-table clash would've had a huge crowd on Friday night.
Sport

AFL fans slam ‘depressing’ blockbuster

by Jasper Bruce
28th May 2021 8:27 PM | Updated: 8:46 PM

The ladder-leading Bulldogs met the Demons in a clash of premiership heavyweights on Friday night, but it was the action — or lack thereof — off the field that had punters talking.

On Thursday afternoon, AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan confirmed games held in Victoria during round 11 would proceed without crowds as Melburnians endure a seven-day lockdown.

The Dees/Dogs blockbuster was the first of three crowdless clashes for the weekend and AFL fans were left lamenting that a game so richly deserving of a large live audience had to go ahead without one.

Both sides welcomed back stars for Friday night’s mouth-watering clash. Defender Christian Salem re-entered Melbourne’s ranks while injured Dogs Patrick Lipinski and Tim English also made their returns.

The Demons chalked up the first two goals to take an early lead in the first quarter but the Dogs quickly bit back and reduced the margin midway through the term.

Before Luke Beveridge’s side could bounce on the lead, though, the Demons helped themselves to three consecutive goals and went into quarter time on the right end of a 6.5 (41) – 2.2 (14) scoreline.

Fans were forced to watch the game from home.
Fans were forced to watch the game from home.

Originally published as AFL fans slam ‘depressing’ blockbuster

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Accused armed robbery and car arsonist remanded in custody

        Premium Content Accused armed robbery and car arsonist remanded in custody

        Crime A Central Queensland woman accused of torching a vehicle, unlawful driving of motor vehicles, robbery with violence and possessing drugs has been remanded in...

        Rocky police cars to receive Indigenous art makeover

        Premium Content Rocky police cars to receive Indigenous art makeover

        Community The initiative is meant to reflect and promote an improved relationship between...

        Car damaged after casual relationship turns nasty

        Premium Content Car damaged after casual relationship turns nasty

        Crime The man damaged the woman’s car windscreen and a door.

        Injury blow for TCC on eve of Aaron Payne kick-off

        Premium Content Injury blow for TCC on eve of Aaron Payne kick-off

        Rugby League WATCH LIVE: Team will tackle St Brendan’s in competition opener on Tuesday.