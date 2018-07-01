AFL Frenchville Sports Club Premiership kicks off

AUSSIE RULES:

The AFL Frenchville Sports Club Premiership kicked off at Swan Park with a top of the table clash between the Swans the Bulls, with the Bulls looking for a much more polished performance than when the teams last met.

From the outset the intensity of the match was set high and both sides were out to prove a point.

Tom Cossens has been hitting the scoreboard regularly in recent weeks and it was always going to be a challenge for the Bulls to restrict his impact, but has been the case in recent times for the Swans when you limit opportunities there is always someone else willing to put their hand up.

This week it was James Malone that lifted to be amongst the best for the Swans and also finishing the game with 5 majors.

Whilst the Bulls battled all over the ground and were able to limit the opportunities of the Swans, in comparison to most of their matches this year, they were unable to have an impact on the scoreboard and therefore weren't able to put on any scoreboard pressure.

Bulls coach Nick Payne was aware that this was an issue for his team but was able to see some real positives from the match and able to gain some areas of their game that they were able to work on leading towards the finals and get a good gauge of the players they were willing to work towards this.

"With a few early injuries for the guys across half forward we struggled to get our structure right and acknowledgement to the Swans they do set up well behind the footy.

"It was a really hotly contested game all day, that really showed me who was willing to get in behind the footy and put their hand up come finals.”

At Kele park the Kangaroos hosted the Saints and whilst they were missing several key players they were well aware that the Saints were low on numbers and would have considered themselves to be in a good position to challenge for a tight contest.

After scoring the opening goal of the match the Kangaroos would have felt that they were up for the challenge, however that hope was dashed early as the Saints showed their willingness to run both ways and transition from defence into attack was evident as the opened up the Kangaroos all over the ground.

In a promising sign for the Roos they had a group of youngsters in Brayden Anwyl, Tony Wolfenden and Jarrod Donovan that battle hard all day and were involved in some strong passages of play but the support wasn't deep enough as they had no answers for the run of the Saints around the ground.

Danny Conway was again dominant through the middle of the ground and he was well supported by Sam Scofield.

With the run through the middle of the ground being all to easy for the Saints their three pronged attack was able to take full advantage of the Situation with Mark Jensen, Ky Hull and Kane Haua all finishing with a bag of goals.

At the Cricket Ground the Panthers would have been happy with their performance as they build some momentum at the back end of the year.

They were solid across all four quarters and whilst they wasted plenty of scoring opportunities they were strong enough to run out big winners over the Muddies.

Jaxson Pringle and Josh Slater continued their good form over the last few weeks again being amongst Panthers best while big man Joe McGahan was also solid for the home team.

McGahan and Slater finished the match with 5 goals each as the Panthers ran away with the game to consolidate their spot in the top 4.

With the likes of Travis Young to return to the squad after the bye and Michael Kruen to return from injury towards the back end of the season the Panthers will be hoping to continue on this form over the last 4 games of the home and away season.