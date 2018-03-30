‘We know who he is’: AFL on Hardwick’s clash with fan

THE AFL says it will decide after the Easter break whether to take further action against an Adelaide Crows fan involved in a verbal altercation with Damien Hardwick.

The Tigers coach was looking at a page of statistics and walking down the Adelaide Oval stairs through the crowd when the fan leaned over and made a pointed comment.

Hardwick took several steps then stopped and walked back to respond to the fan, twice pointing his finger at him.

AFL spokesman Patrick Keane said on Friday that the AFL was aware of the fan's identity and investigating further.

The AFL's belief is that coaches should be able to walk through crowds without being harassed or verbally targeted by fans.

"Security at the ground spoke to the person after the incident last night," Keane told the Herald Sun.

"They have got the person's details. They will make a decision after the Easter break if there will be any further action from the AFL.

"There is no physical confrontation between the pair but there were words exchanged when the fan engaged Damien and he responded.

"We just need to fully understand what was said and whether any further action will occur against the fan involved."

The Tigers had just lost the premiership rematch against Adelaide after a highly charged build-up for the Crows.

The fan was sitting two seats in from the row but leaned past the man standing closest to Hardwick to make his comment.

The AFL has worked hard to ensure security guards remain close to senior coaches as they walk through crowds.

In this case the security guard was helping shepherd the Richmond coaching staff past several fans already in the aisle.

When he saw the incident he immediately ensured Hardwick was not under any threat and attempted to get between the pair.

Hardwick then brushed his shoulder and pointed out the fan to ensure he could be later identified.

The AFL ensures senior coaches must take the team bus back to their Adelaide hotel, following Alastair Clarkson's physical altercation with a Port Adelaide fan in 2015.