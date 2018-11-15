Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
In the end the kids – and the adults – love the game just the way it is.
In the end the kids – and the adults – love the game just the way it is.
Opinion

Dear AFL: Leave the bloody game alone

by Greg Davis
15th Nov 2018 9:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DEAR AFL,

We know how much you are loving radical ideas at the moment, so here's another one.

How about you leave the bloody game alone?

For years, we've put up with the endless speculation about a night grand final.

We endured AFLX and the stupid silver Sherrins and all the endless talk about extended goalsquares, starting positions and zones the past 12 months.

This is what happens when your only marketing staff over the summer break is a couple of interns. Picture: Getty Images
This is what happens when your only marketing staff over the summer break is a couple of interns. Picture: Getty Images

Not to mention the annual rule changes.

But a three-game grand final series? Seriously?

The ridiculous concept being pushed by Sydney is a massive break with tradition.

That tradition being copying everything that the National Football League does in the US.

Even the Yanks know that when you have a contact sport, a one-off decider is the one and only option.

The NFL's Super Bowl - which has been attended by a long line of AFL types over the years as part of a "study tour" - is a one-and-done extravaganza.

No contact sport has a multiple game grand final. Rugby league's State of Origin series plays its three games over the best part of two months.

 

Collingwood and St Kilda players were stuffed after one grand final in 2010, then had to back it up the next week.
Collingwood and St Kilda players were stuffed after one grand final in 2010, then had to back it up the next week.

 

The physical toll of back-to-back-to-back grand finals would just be too much.

The public motivation to expand the AFL decider beyond the last Saturday in September is because the current system of having the season showpiece at the MCG is "unfair".

Of course, it would have nothing to do with the enormous amount of extra cash it would generate.

But interstate clubs need to put their toys back in the cot about the MCG hosting the grand final every year.

It's the biggest stadium, it's the home of football, it's tradition. And it's an awesome day. A true bucket list event for sports fan.

And there's the small matter of the deal that ensures the grand final will be played at the MCG until 2057.

So get over it.

 

The MCG is the home of the grand final. Get over it.. Picture: Jason Edwards
The MCG is the home of the grand final. Get over it.. Picture: Jason Edwards

 

The pointless whinging has become a grand final tradition whenever a non-Victorian team makes the decider. It's boring. You may as well go yell at a cloud. Move on.

It's a worry that the three-game grand final series idea can make it all the way to being an agenda item at the AFL's competition committee. A major worry.

The AFL needs to tell Sydney to sit down, shut up and stop bringing idiotic ideas into competition committee meetings that are designed to introduce endless minor tweaks to rules every year which confuse and infuriate everyone who loves the game.

And that's the bottom line.

A lot of people love footy. Lots and lots of them. All of those people who go to the games every week and watch it on the telly.

And they pretty much love it as it is.

 

In the end the kids – and the adults – love the game just the way it is.
In the end the kids – and the adults – love the game just the way it is.

 

Sure, there's the odd stinker of a game here and there. It's not perfect but there's plenty to love about it.

At the end of the day, there's no need for bells, whistles, night grand finals, three-game grand final series, silver Sherrins and whatever other dumb ideas the Swans officials may conjure up over a deconstructed latte and smashed avo on sourdough at a Bondi cafe.

Just footy thanks. Pure, traditional footy.

So leave it alone.

Cheers,

Davo

(Long-time football lover and parent/part-time coach of a lumbering ruckman with a raking left boot at Coorparoo junior footy club)

afl grand finals greg davis opinion

Top Stories

    Rapist back on street despite being caught filming teen

    premium_icon Rapist back on street despite being caught filming teen

    Crime PETER Scott Griffin served a 13-year rape sentence but repeatedly breached supervision orders. After he filmed a young girl in a dressing room, he's back out.

    Hostel manager stole rent money and lost it all on pokies

    premium_icon Hostel manager stole rent money and lost it all on pokies

    Crime She stole two lots of cash - the second to win back the first

    Stunning cathedral light show tipped for national award

    premium_icon Stunning cathedral light show tipped for national award

    News ST Joseph's will light up again this year with unique new theme

    Community mourns tragic loss of brave Rocky teen

    premium_icon Community mourns tragic loss of brave Rocky teen

    Health Bailey Jensen battled brain cancer instead of going to high school

    Local Partners