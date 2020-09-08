AFL media personalities forced off air

A huge radio station and it’s high-profile commentators have been rocked by multiple positive COVID-19 tests.

Staff at the SEN radio station have been ordered to urgently go and get COVID-19 tested after a second positive test was confirmed.

The positive test forced multiple commentators and high-profile personalities off the airwaves and into isolation as they await testing after grave concerns were issued over the close contact among those at the station.

SEN boss Craig Hutchison was forced to pull out of his hosting duties on Channel 9's Footy Classified on Monday night with Tony Jones stepping in at the last minute.

"Crocmedia on Friday reported an employee had tested positive for COVID-19 and today confirmed a second case," a Crocmedia statement read.

"We are working with DHHS to complete all of the regulatory processes and precautions.

"Our broadcast services will continue to operate under COVID-safe guidelines - with most of our Melbourne-based on-air talent broadcasting from home studios as well as the utilisation of other interstate offices and studios as required.

"We want to thank all of our staff - particularly our on-air and broadcast staff for their dedication and work practices during this difficult COVID-19 pandemic."

SEN commentators forced off air.

Channel 7 commentator Daisy Pearce was in the studios last week and was subsequently forced to miss covering the Friday night game between Collingwood and Brisbane.

Former Essendon superstar Matthew Lloyd still appeared on Footy Classified despite being in the studios on the Monday.

The Southbank offices where SEN call home could lead to widespread disaster if the offices are closed with 3AW's Sports Today program hosted by Gerard Healy and Sam McClure recorded there.

Healy went from the studios to Fox Footy studios on Monday night to hos On the Couch alongside three of Fox's biggest stars in Garry Lyon, Nick Riewoldt and Jonathan Brown.

Following the first positive test, the entire SEN studios went through a deep clean with a spokesman telling the Herald Sun: "The business is currently undertaking a deep clean to the potentially affected areas.

"Our absolute priority is the health and wellbeing of our staff and contractors and we are closely following all COVID-19 protocols as set by the Victorian Government."

Originally published as AFL media personalities forced off air