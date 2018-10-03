AFL open to a send-off rule

THE AFL will seriously consider introducing red cards for players who commit serious offences, as part of a review of the match review and tribunal system.

The league is in the process of reviewing several aspects of the judiciary and would put any potential changes through to the AFL Commission for its December meeting.

Areas for review include the use of red cards, striking/misconduct, bumping and head clashes, umpire contact and the use of studs in marking contests after several incidents involving GWS star Toby Greene.

AFL football operations boss Steve Hocking stressed on Wednesday that no decisions had been made, with the AFL open-minded about contentious issues including the introduction of red cards.

Toby Greene raises his foot into Sydney’s Nic Newman in a marking contest in the elimnation final. Picture: Phil Hillyard

But he said it was incumbent upon the AFL to consider setting a stance on the kind of punches that put players out oi the game for long periods of time.

"This is about headquarters staying ahead of the game," he said.

"If society starts to change we need to be leading that."

Discussion points include what kind of incidents would qualify to have a player sent off, how quickly a decision would be made and which official would decide whether to send a player off or not.

The league believes it found the right balance by season's end on umpire contact fines and free kicks after Tom Hawkins' suspension revealed a spate of umpire-player contact of various degrees.

But it will consider how the AFL's accidental head clash rule pertains to incidents like the Shaun Higgins-Ryan Burton clash.

Burton was not suspended by the league - a decision that dismayed many - and there is a possibility the AFL could tweak its own rules to ensure that players in that position must tackle if they can rather than bump.

Ryan Burton bumps Shaun Higgins in round five. Picture: AAP

The league seems more likely to continue with its current rules over bumping but next year penalise players in Burton's position under the flexibility it has at its disposal.

This year there were 272 charges laid against AFL players, up from 160 last year.

Under changes to the tribunal rules there were 27 tribunal cases - up from five last year - with six players getting off their charges.

Three less players were suspended for a match or more but a crackdown in striking charges and fines means 150 players were fined, compared to only 37 last year.

The AFL continues to work on ways to discourage players from punching and bumping each other as they set up in dead-ball situations, believing it is a poor look for the game.

Hocking also backed in the decisive non-call over the Brayden Maynard-Willie Rioli shepherd that allowed Dom Sheed to kick the match-winning goal.

Hocking said he was comfortable with the call, adding the AFL's three umpires had done an excellent job in the grand final.