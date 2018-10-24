Menu
Another scandal has reportedly hit the AFL.
AFL

AFL star battling cheating, sexting allegations

24th Oct 2018 10:52 AM

AN AFL star is reportedly at the centre of an ugly relationship breakdown with his ex girlfriend.

According to reports, the football star's ex-girlfriend has posted several screengrabs of the player's messages to other women.

Screengrabs of the unverified messages circulating on social media on Wednesday accuse the player of sending several lewd messages to a number of women.

The messages also mention drug taking.

The Herald Sun reported on Wednesday the messages were unleashed by the player's ex-girlfriend, who was able to access them through the player's iCloud storage.

Unverified screengrabs show the player allegedly discussing hiding his romantic affairs with one woman from his girlfriend.

Another image shows a conversation between the player and a woman discussing a sex act.

It comes just one day after AFL star Shane Mumford was filmed snorting a white powder in a three-year-old video.

