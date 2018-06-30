Menu
Bulldogs players make their presence felt for Harry Taylor’s kick after the siren.
AFL

Bulldogs didn’t break ‘man on the mark’ rules: umpire

by ELIZA SEWELL
30th Jun 2018 12:15 PM

FORMER AFL umpire Jordan Bannister says the man-on-the-mark rule was officiated perfectly at Etihad Stadium on Friday night.

Geelong's Harry Taylor missed his set shot on goal to give the Western Bulldogs the win over the Cats, but it was also the 12 Bulldogs near the mark that raised eyebrows.

Bannister pointed out Roake Smith was technically the only player on the mark, with a host of Bulldogs players just behind him, meaning no rules were broken.

The official AFL rule states one man is permitted on the mark, and everyone else must be behind it.

The AFL umpires department reviewed the footage on Friday night and found it was officiated correctly.

The Bulldogs won 16.7 (103) to 15.11 (101).

The incident has drawn comparisons with the point kicked by Bulldog Simon Beasley against Brisbane after the siren in round 7, 1988.

Beasley had to contend with the crowd rushing on to the ground when he took his kick, with fans standing the mark and crowding his kicking space.

Brisbane players were also on each other's shoulder, albeit behind the mark.

