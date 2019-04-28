Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AFL Round 6. 27/04/2019. St Kilda v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium. Ben Long of the Saints grimaces in pain after getting slammed in the tackle by Adelaide's Riley Knight injuring his left shoulder . Pic: Michael Klein.
AFL Round 6. 27/04/2019. St Kilda v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium. Ben Long of the Saints grimaces in pain after getting slammed in the tackle by Adelaide's Riley Knight injuring his left shoulder . Pic: Michael Klein.
AFL

Post game interview raises eyebrows

28th Apr 2019 9:10 AM

We've seen some bizarre post game interviews take place over the years, this one may well top the lot.

Rising Adelaide Crows star Lachlan Murphy played a key role up forward to help his side claim the imposing win over St Kilda.

But it was after the game when the eyebrows were raised as he was interviewed by Fox Footy's Nick Dal Santo and Jonathan Brown in the rooms.

Murphy donned nothing but a pair of Adelaide Crows coloured budgie smugglers as the interview got underway with his family standing in the background.

The topic was raised immediately by the commentators before teammate Eddie Betts strolled past and told the youngster to "put some clothes on mate".

More Stories

adelaide crows afl fox footy

Top Stories

    VOTING EARLY? Capricornia and Flynn pre-polling stations

    VOTING EARLY? Capricornia and Flynn pre-polling stations

    Politics Where you can cast your pre-poll vote in Capricornia and Flynn before May 18

    Mount Chalmers Anzac Day service in pictures

    Mount Chalmers Anzac Day service in pictures

    News The service was well attended by locals

    Govt's Shoalwater Bay 'land grab' a blow for Livingstone

    premium_icon Govt's Shoalwater Bay 'land grab' a blow for Livingstone

    Politics 'It is a potentially dire situation for our community going forward'