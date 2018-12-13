AFLW locks in $2.5m broadcast deal

The AFL has secured a four-year broadcast deal believed to be worth $2.5 million for its women's competition with all games to be broadcast during that period.

While Foxtel will broadcast every AFLW game in 2019 live, Channel 7 will show just two games per round live in every state and territory plus all non-Victorian club matches into their local markets.

In 2020, Seven will show three games per round.

Both networks will broadcast all finals matches live nationally throughout the four-year partnership.

The season was kept at seven home and away games despite the inclusion of two new side (North Melbourne and Geelong) but semi-finals have been added ahead of the grand final.

"We look forward to working with all of our AFLW teams to bring to life our competition, clubs and players, with dynamic and insightful coverage through our valued broadcast partners in Seven and Foxtel." Head of AFLW Nicole Livingstone said.

The AFLW has announced its TV broadcast rights agreement. Picture: Mark Stewart

"The anticipation around season three of the AFLW continues to build and the new broadcast agreement is another important milestone in the journey we are on.

"Our supporters, players, clubs and the broader community will continue to embrace the growth of women's football and we are thrilled that every AFLW match will be broadcast live on television for at least the next four years.

"Along with AFLW being played in every state and every territory across the nation, and free entry, we are really making it easy for people to follow AFLW. To get involved and to be inspired by our players."

The AFLW season kicks on Saturday, February 2 when Geelong host Collingwood at GMHBA Stadium from 6.40pm.