Fremantle’s David Mundy suffers broken leg while riding bike.
News

AFL star breaks leg in freak accident

18th Dec 2019 1:09 PM

Fremantle's David Mundy has suffered a broken leg while riding a bike with his children.

The 34-year-old sustained a fibular fracture just above his left ankle in the first week of December.

Mundy initially returned to training but was sent for scans after reporting soreness and will now require non weight-bearing immobilisation for at least four weeks.

"Most likely, the fracture is a result of an injury that David sustained whilst riding his bike with his children," Fremantle football boss Peter Bell said.

"Post the incident, David completed two weeks of training without any issue, but presented with soreness last Friday.

"David is a professional and we are sure he will do everything he can to get his body in the best shape for 2020.

"Given the type of injury, at this stage there are no set time frames for David's return to football."

