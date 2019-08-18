Menu
Ben Brown of the Kangaroos celebrates goal 10.
AFL

AFL star equals legend’s 20-year record

by Paul Johnson
17th Aug 2019 10:00 PM

What a difference a week makes in footy.

Last week North Melbourne kicked just 1.8 (14) for the match against Geelong, and had the lowest score ever recorded in the near-100 year history of the club.

This week they annihilated Port Adelaide and dealt them, a massive finals blow as star forward Ben Brown kicked the first bag of 10 goals this season.

For the record it ended up Ben Brown 10.1 (61) to Port Adelaide 8.10 (58) - the actual score in the demolition job was North Melbourne 22.12 (144) to Port Adelaide 8.10 (58) as the Power's percentage took a belting as their finals hopes faded.

Unbelievably cross-town rivals Adelaide leapfrogged them into eighth place after they too were given a foot lesson by Collingwood earlier in the night.

Brown's sensational haul is the first time a North Melbourne star kicked 10 since AFL legend Wayne Carey did the same in 1997.

 

Brown was typically understated but the Tasmanian was happy to have his big night in from to his parents, who made the trip for the game.

"It feels pretty good, it was good fun," Brown told Matthew Richardson post game.

"It makes it easy when the ball is coming in like it was tonight.
"Mum and dad came over for the game, and it's always awesome when they come over."

Brown wasn't the only Kangaroo to finish with a bag of goals as Nick Larkey banged home five.

Brown's list of achievements on the night were immense though as he enjoyed plenty of firsts.

Brown also took the lead in the Coleman Medal race from GWS star Jeremy Cameron, who has 58 for the year and takes on the Western Bulldogs tomorrow, Brown now has 62.

He wasn't given much hope of taking out the award earlier in the week, drifting to as much as $7 in betting markets.

Now the ones without much hope are Port Adelaide who simply must win next weekend against Fremantle and hope other results go their way.

North set a new club record with a jaw-dropping 514 possessions to the Power's 307, with Higgins (38), Ben Cunnington (37) and Jamie Macmillan (34) leading the way.

North finished strongly despite having Jed Anderson (hamstring) and Robbie Tarrant (ankle) sitting on the bench injured.

The Roos also lost Paul Ahern to a hamstring injury in warm-up, Nathan Hrovat the late replacement.

