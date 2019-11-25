Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jesse Hogan of the Dockers.
Jesse Hogan of the Dockers.
AFL

AFL star hospitalised after car crash

24th Nov 2019 7:17 PM

Fremantle forward Jesse Hogan has been hospitalised after he was involved in a car accident in Perth on Sunday morning.

A club spokesperson confirmed Hogan was taken to Fiona Stanley Hospital as a precaution but has since been released.

The key forward did not sustain serious injuries in the crash, which was a single vehicle one in the Perth town of Bicton at around 11pm AWDT.

Stream over 50 sports Live & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Just $25/month, no lock-in contract. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

Hogan was driving when he clipped a parked car at about 11am Perth time with a bystander calling an ambulance as a precaution.

A Dockers spokesperson confirmed to AFL.com.au Hogan was the only person in his car and remained conscious for the trip to the hospital.

The 24-year-old is in a stable condition, according to a Fiona Stanley Hospital spokesperson.

He will not train with the Dockers tomorrow, with the club confirming he has been given the day off.

A Fremantle team doctor was with him at the time while he was in hospital.

More Stories

Show More
afl fremantle dockers jesse hogan
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man shoved fingers down victim’s throat to stop screams

        premium_icon Man shoved fingers down victim’s throat to stop screams

        Crime “She bit his fingers which were inside her mouth,”

        World expert says Queensland needs to amend choking law

        premium_icon World expert says Queensland needs to amend choking law

        News A WORLD expert in suffocation laws says Jack’s action of putting fingers down his...

        CQU domestic violence expert says dictionary definition not accurate in DV suffocation cases

        premium_icon CQU domestic violence expert says dictionary definition not...

        News AS CQUniversity undertakes research into the long term impacts of choking...

        Debate on bushfire taskforces

        premium_icon Debate on bushfire taskforces

        News TWO councillors clashed over the make-up of bushfire taskforces, but the latter...