Collingwood great Dane Swan has made a none-too-subtle dig at Israel Folau.
AFL

Former Collingwood star launches rival Folau fundraiser

28th Jun 2019 4:50 PM

IF ISRAEL Folau can raise $1 million in a day, why can't Dane Swan triple that with a little more time up his sleeve?

The Collingwood champion was once one of the highest-paid players in the game, but that hasn't stopped him launching a fundraising campaign to pay for an upcoming trip to Las Vegas.

The Brownlow medallist has partnered with Sportsbet to raise $3 million to pay for a trip to America's playground.

Swan expects that to cover flights, accommodation, potential legal costs - and whatever else he needs to enjoy his time in Las Vegas.

"As Australians we are born with the right to freedom of expression. I believe it is my duty as a servant of the sesh to set the standard on the circuit through Instragam and Snapchat," Swan said in a video released on Friday.

"The last three-day bender I went on put a strain on me financially. Whilst I can't remember much of it, I was told it was pretty exy.

"Here I am looking to secure $3 million for my upcoming trip to Las Vegas."

