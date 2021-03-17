Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Three months after he was stood down by the club, small forward Tyson Stengle has officially parted ways with the Adelaide Crows.
Three months after he was stood down by the club, small forward Tyson Stengle has officially parted ways with the Adelaide Crows.
AFL

AFL star sacked after ‘off-field matter’

17th Mar 2021 12:36 PM

Tyson Stengle has officially parted ways with the Adelaide Crows after he was stood down from the club last year.

The small forward has been released from all club duties following "his latest off-field matter" in December - his third indiscretion of 2020 - the Crows confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

Watch the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season. Every match of every round Live on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

"The club has since been working with the young forward and his management to resolve the matter," the statement read.

"Both parties have now agreed to a settlement, with the terms to remain confidential.

"The club wishes Tyson well for his future both on and off the field."

Stood-down Crow Tyson Stengle
Stood-down Crow Tyson Stengle

READ MORE: AFL announces dramatic new rule change

Stengle copped a four-match ban after being caught drink driving in April last year, pleading guilty to all charges in October, resulting in a $1671 fine and his licence being suspended for six months.

He was slapped with another four-match suspension after he was stopped by police in September and found to be in possession of an illicit substance.

Stengle was picked up by Richmond with the sixth pick in the 2017 AFL Rookie Draft, playing two games across two seasons with the Tigers.

He was then shipped to Adelaide during the 2018 Trade Period where he played 14 games for the Crows across two seasons.

In August last year, Stengle signed a new contract keeping him at the Crows until the end of the 2022 season.


Originally published as AFL star sacked after 'off-field matter'

More Stories

adelaide crows afl tyson stengle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Looking for a sparkle’: Silver lining emerges after deluge

        Premium Content ‘Looking for a sparkle’: Silver lining emerges after deluge

        News Fossickers at Sapphire have already been seen out and about looking for a sparkle

        • 17th Mar 2021 12:00 PM
        From squatting in a motel at 14 to driving stolen Audi at 18

        Premium Content From squatting in a motel at 14 to driving stolen Audi at 18

        Crime DNA on cigarette butt leads police to teen offender.

        • 17th Mar 2021 12:00 PM
        550mm: Creek overflows as rain buckets down on Byfield

        Premium Content 550mm: Creek overflows as rain buckets down on Byfield

        Weather Huge total recorded at township overnight: ‘We desperately needed it’.

        REVEALED: When you can see top bull-riding action in CQ

        Premium Content REVEALED: When you can see top bull-riding action in CQ

        Sport PBR Australia’s 2021 Monster Energy Tour to launch in Rockhampton.