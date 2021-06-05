AFL star slammed for dirty dumb act

Dayne Zorko came under heavy criticism after he was caught letting his team down with what looked like an off-the-ball cheap shot.

Dayne Zorko came under heavy criticism after he was caught letting his team down with what looked like an off-the-ball cheap shot.

Lions captain Dayne Zorko faces a nervous wait after being put on report for striking in his side's loss to Melbourne on Friday night.

The Demons beat Brisbane 14.13 (97) to 11.9 (75) in Sydney after their match was moved because of Covic-19 complications in Victoria and Zorko had extra reason to be feeling glum after the defeat.

Stream selected Fox Footy shows on Kayo Freebies completely free this June including AFL 360, On The Couch, Bounce & more. No Credit Card. No Brainer. Register Free Now >

He was reported for an off-the-ball incident involving Melbourne star Tom McDonald early in the third quarter. Looking to make himself a target for a teammate to kick to, Zorko confronted McDonald at centre wing and appeared to clip the Demon in the chin with his elbow.

McDonald shoved Zorko onto the ground but the Lions star was the one in trouble, and may have a case to answer for.

Melbourne legend Garry Lyon gave Zorko a bake for his brain snap.

"The Lions were (13 points) up, they had control of the game. And then he does this, and it's not the first time he's been giving away free kicks," Lyon told Fox Footy.

"They've got possession of the ball, throws a little punch, whether or not it connects I don't know. Then dives (and) turns the footy over.

"More importantly than that, hands the ball over when they're (13 points) up and they're going forward. From that point forward he did kick a goal to be fair to him."

Brisbane great Jonathan Brown also took aim.

"It's not great leadership, is it?" he said. "We have lauded Dayne Zorko over the last few years for his captaincy, but he has given away the most free kicks in the competition this year.

"That's what Dayne needs to be aware of, especially as they (Brisbane) start to get into the pointy end of the ladder and season. You've got to be better than that, set a better example for his teammates no doubt about it."

Former footy star Nick Dal Santo told Fox Footy he has no problem with Zorko missing a week for his indiscretion, and predicted the AFL won't like the look of the incident.

Zorko finished the game with 22 touches, one goal and 10 tackles but he couldn't inspire the Lions to victory as Melbourne completed a 22-point win.

Originally published as AFL star slammed for dirty, dumb act