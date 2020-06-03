AFL star’s ‘all lives matter’ shut down

West Coast Eagles star Nic Naitanui has delivered a perfect take-down to people attempting to point out all white lives matter.

West Coast Eagles star Nic Naitanui is fed up with people on social media responding to posts regarding the Black Lives Matter movement by saying "All Lives Matter".

People across the world have come together to protest racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers last week.

His death has led to an outpouring of emotion and seen protests break out not only across America, but in other parts of the world.

But as people on social media continue to get behind the Black Lives Matter movement, the comments in response of "all" and "white" lives matter have stacked up.

Naitanui, like many others, had seen enough and decided to put those using the response in their place with a perfect analogy.

"All love from my end but "Saying all lives matter is like going to a cancer fundraiser and saying there are other diseases" yes every life matters and is of equal importance/significance but right now we are highlighting black lives. That's just my opinion as a black man," he tweeted.

Gold Coast Suns star forward Aaron Hall joined the 'Blackout Tuesday' campaign on Instagram by uploading a black square which contained the phrase: "Muted. Not Silent".

He captioned the image "Please listen, learn and understand - blacklivesmatter #blackouttuesday"

However not long after sharing the post, one user decided to chime in with the comment: "white lives matter as well, Aaron".

The Indigenous star replied to the user with a lengthy comment where he explained why his reply was way off the mark.

"You are not hearing the cry of black people or you don't care," Hall said.

"You are a part of the privileged community that hasn't suffered from racism, and because it's not about you, you're insecure and you choose to make a statement that makes it about you.

"My father is white and I am treated different to him. Let that sink in. I don't want my children to deal with that. Join the fight to eradicate racism because all lives matter, but right now that's not the case due to people's skin colour."

