Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Greater Western Sydney star Toby Greene, despondent after the grand final.
Greater Western Sydney star Toby Greene, despondent after the grand final.
AFL

AFL star’s father jailed over cop headbutt

29th Nov 2019 4:27 PM

THE estranged father of GWS footballer Toby Greene has been sentenced to nine months behind bars for headbutting a policewoman at the AFL grand final.

Michael Greene, 60, was sentenced in Ringwood Magistrates Court on Friday for headbutting Constable Rachel Miller after watching Greater Western Sydney go down to Richmond on September 28.

Const Miller was in court as magistrate David Starvaggi handed down the sentence.

The incident occurred on AFL grand final day after police were called following reports of a drunken man in the bathrooms of the MCG just after 5pm.

Constable Rachel Miller leaves the Magistrates Court in Ringwood.
Constable Rachel Miller leaves the Magistrates Court in Ringwood.

 

Greene was charged with intentionally causing injury, resisting police and assaulting police.

More Stories

Show More
afl greater western sydney giants gws headbutt michael greene toby greene
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heatwave, wind, stokes brutal bushfire threat for CQ

        premium_icon Heatwave, wind, stokes brutal bushfire threat for CQ

        News Unfavourable weather including a heatwave will push CQ’s firefighters to their limits.

        • 29th Nov 2019 3:43 PM
        Powering up GKI a priority

        premium_icon Powering up GKI a priority

        News State Government officials have confirmed taking power and water to Great Keppel...

        Sydneysider checks out CQLX

        premium_icon Sydneysider checks out CQLX

        News Could the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange saleyards prove the region’s up and...