AFL: Swans and Panthers dominate the men's and women's comps

AFL: The AFLC Premiership Season is nearing the finals period with all teams meeting each other once more, as they battle to lock in their spot in the 2019 finals series.

The Yeppoon Swans and the Rockhampton Panthers have again dominated the men's and women's competitions respectively, but the jostle for the remaining three positions in both competitions is far from secured.

In the men's comp the Rockhampton Panthers have battled all year with the BITS Saints for second spot on the ladder but is has been the Panthers that have been winning the battle of recent rounds.

It is still a mathematical possibility that Brothers could sneak into second spot late in the year, in what would be their first finals appearance in a few years, but it would take some solid footy and results to go their way for this to happen.

Either way the top four seems to be locked away but how the final make-up of the remaining three teams won't be decided until the last couple of games. In the women's competition it appears almost a certainty that the Bulls will lock down second spot on the ladder but the remaining two spots in the final series is well and truly alive in a three-way battle between BITS, Brothers and the Suns.

BITS Saints currently sit in third position, one game ahead of Brothers in fourth, but only only game behind the Kangaroos is the Gladstone Suns in fifth and if they were able to push their way into a final four spot it would be a achievement for the club this year.

Wins will be crucial for all three of these clubs, with the season possibly coming down to the final week for all three.

In this week's men's matches the Panthers will head down to Boyne Island in what shapes to be the match of the round.

With a narrow two-goal loss for the Panthers when they travelled to Boyne earlier in the year followed by a solid win by the Panthers on their home ground, this match will split the ledger in the home and away season for the two clubs and could determine who holds on to second spot.

The Saints are always a tough ask on their home ground and the Panthers, despite being in some solid form this season, will have to be on the top of their game if they want to show the competition where they are at this year.

Both sides boast physical running midfields and the team that can get on top of the match in this area should walk away with the win.

Brothers Kangaroos will have their hands full at home this weekend when they host the Yeppoon Swans who showed last week how far the gap is between them and the rest of the competition when they easily took care of business against the second-placed Panthers. The Kangaroos have had a solid month of footy stringing together a couple of wins which will see them back in the finals action this year, and whilst a win this weekend will require somewhat of a miracle it will be crucial that the home teams take some positives out of this match to keep some momentum going into the final few matches for the year

Whilst neither the Gladstone Suns or the Glenmore Bulls seem likely to be a part of finals action in 2019. .

With both teams winning on the road this year a win here will see one of these teams move off the bottom of the ladder.