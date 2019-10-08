Menu
The AFL Capricornia nines competition will kick off on Thursday, October 17.
AFLC nines comp to kick off in Rocky

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
8th Oct 2019 10:00 AM
AFL: The AFL Capricornia’s nines competition is set to kick off on Thursday, October 17.

Club and competition manager Brad Matheson said it was a great concept that allowed people who hadn’t played the game before to get involved.

Run over six weeks, the nines is a mixed competition played on a modified field with modified rules to promote fun and social atmosphere.

Teams of nine players, with a minimum of three females on the field at all times, will take to Ryan Park at the Frenchville Sports Club, which is hosting the competition for the first time.

Matheson said the AFL nines programs were run across the country and were continuing to grow in popularity.

That is a trend he is happy to see repeated in the Central Queensland region.

Last year, four teams took part in the competition and early indications are that there will be at least six this year, if not more.

“While some clubs use it to keep the group together over the off-season, we have also had a lot of interest from other codes and workmates nominating a team,” Matheson said.

“It’s just a perfect opportunity for all groups to get a team together and have a bit of fun, learn some new skills and keep active.”

Anyone interested can visit the AFL Capricornia Facebook page or contact Brad Matheson at brad.matheson@afl.com.au.

Registrations will go live on the AFL nines website today with games to start on Thursday, October 17.

Matheson said teams were welcome to wear their own colours or jerseys would be available on the night.

