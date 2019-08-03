AFP piece together how mum allegedly helped son flee country

Elizabeth Anne Turner, mother of Mackay fugitive Markis Scott Turner, is facing charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice and giving false testimony.

EXTRA details of the extreme lengths a mother allegedly took to help her millionaire Mackay son skip the country the month before his supreme court trial for cocaine smuggling have been revealed.

The daring plot police alleged in bail objection documents tendered in Mackay Magistrates Court includes cash withdrawals totalling $87,845, a pre-paid phone registered to a dead man, fake aliases and a yacht named Shangri La.

Mackay businessman Markis Scott Turner last reported for bail about 6.30am on August 14, 2015 - he then disappeared until his arrest two years later.

Markis Scott Turner was arrested in the Philippines in September 2017. Manila Standard

His mother Elizabeth Anne Turner told police and swore to the court she believed he had taken his own life.

But Australian Federal Police allege the dedicated mother was instrumental in helping her son abscond from Australia to avoid his September 2015 trial over allegations he was a major player in a drug smuggling ring.

After Mr Turner's arrest in May 2011 his mother signed a $450,000 surety, which was ultimately forfeited after the alleged smuggler failed to show up for court.

Police allege two months after his case was committed to the supreme court, Mr Turner - using the alias "Matt" - contacted the owner of a yacht named Shangri La and asked about buying the boat for his parents.

Bail documents - viewed by the Daily Mercury - claim Mr Turner had already changed the name of his company from Markis Turner Investments Pty Ltd to Rural Trade Services Pty Ltd and his mother replaced him as director and secretary.

Police allege on July 17, 2013 Mr Turner and his mother went to Cairns and bought the Shangri La for $62,000 in cash and a $13,000 bank cheque linked to Ms Turner's Commonwealth Bank account and ownership was transferred to Rural Trade Services.

The AFP allege Markis Turner fled Australia on a yacht he and his mother Elizabeth Anne Turner bought in Cairns in July 2013.

It is alleged Ms Turner also withdrew $33,000 in cash over four transactions.

The Shangri La was berthed briefly at the Mackay Marina in August 2014 before it was moved to the Palm St Boatyard until June 2015. While at the boat yard police allege Mr Turner undertook maintenance and repairs. The bail documents claim storage fee invoices were sent to Ms Turner's email, which were then paid.

Police allege that on May 1, 2015, Ms Turner signed and lodged an Australian Maritime Safety Authority application for "voluntary closure of registration" for the Shangri La citing the reason as "broken up". She also stated the yacht's homeport was Southport.

The following month, on June 1, Ms Turner allegedly emailed a request for the yacht to be launched back into water on June 15 stating she was in the process of berthing it somewhere so they could use it in the future.

By June 18 the Shangri La was berthed at the Keppel Bay Marina.

Between late June and early August in 2015, police allege $23,500 was removed from Ms Turner's Commonwealth Bank account via 19 ATM withdrawals and a cash withdrawal.

Police allege these were not consistent with how the account had operated over the previous six months and a number of the transactions occurred in Australia while Ms Turner was overseas helping relocate her son's wife and children to Poland.

It is also alleged Ms Turner bought an alternator regulator, which is used to enable yacht inboard engine alternators to charge deep cycle batteries property.

Police allege $31,345 was removed between August 5-21, 2015 from Ms Turner's husband's NAB account over nine ATM withdrawals, which were also not consistent with how the account had operated over the previous six months.

It is further alleged that between August 7-12 that year Mr Turner arranged to buy a starter motor for the Shangri La and indicated he was going on a trip and spending considerable time at sea.

The bail documents claim the Shangri La was re-registered in Poland under the name Diogenes on August 11, 2015 and two days later left Keppel Bay Marina.

Markis Scott Turner was arrested in May 2011 in Mackay over allegations of smuggling cocaine from South America to Australia with the intention to traffick the drugs.

Mr Turner failed to report for bail on August 21 - police allege he sailed from Australia on the yacht with another man, who had arrived in Australia in June, sometime between August and November.

The Diogenes docked at the Oceanview marina at the Island Garden City of Samal in the Philippines on November 27, 2015 where the other man produced his passport as proof of identity when berthing the vessel.

There is no lawful record the pair departed Australia or arrived in the Philippines.

Police alleged Mr Turner, using the name Filip Novak, was identified as the owner of the Diogenes.

Between September 2015 and April 2016, back in Australia, Ms Turner told police and the supreme court she believed her son had taken his own life - but did not say anything about the Shangri La.

On January 13, 2017 Markis Turner sold the Diogenes for 1.45 million Philippine pesos (about $37,700) and the money was paid to Dr Dennis Tan a cosmetic surgeon located in Davao, the Philippines.

Police alleged over four months between January and April Mr Turner instructed the new owner how to sail and told the new owner he had sailed from Australia to the Philippines via New Zealand and the Pacific Islands with a family member.

Philippine National Bureau of Investigation officers arrested him on September 15, 2017.

Markis Scott Turner remained in custody in the Philippines following his arrest in September 2017. Northbound Philippines News Onli

The bail objection revealed that Ms Turner gave evidence she last spoke to her son on August 13, 2015 in Mackay before returning to Mount Coolon where she remained until August 29 when she and her husband embarked on a road trip to Western Australia.

Following Mr Turner's arrest, police allege Ms Turner "made statements and acted inconsistently with that of a mother who believed her son had committed suicide and had suddenly found out he was alive".

It is further alleged Ms Turner returned to the Mackay area by August 16 and remained until at least 3.26pm on August 20, the day before Mr Turner failed to report for bail.

The 64-year-old mother of two owns and operates the Mount Coolon Hotel - which is currently on the market for $650,000 with retirement cited as the cause of sale - with her husband, for whom she is a full-time carer. The pair also own a mining camp site at Moranbah.

She allegedly told police and the court that during the road trip she did not have a mobile phone and only stayed in contact with people via pay phones.

But Australia Federal Police allegedly uncovered a pre-paid Telstra phone registered to her father, who died in February 2006.

The bail documents claim it was first used on August 5, 2015 and the service was used numerous times during the road trip to make and receive calls from family, an employee, lawyers and others.

Ms Turner was arrested at 8.30am on July 28 this year on charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice and giving false testimony.

She applied for bail but refused. Her solicitor Alex Jones said his client had no criminal history and had significant family and business ties to the community.

Mr Jones argued Ms Turner had paid about $800,000 towards her son's legal defence "which might tend to go against the assertion that she was assisting him".

The matter will be mentioned on October 30.

Timeline

May 27, 2011 - Police arrest Markis Scott Turner on 10 offences involving the importation and planned trafficking of cocaine.

June 14, 2011 - Mr Turner is granted supreme court bail on numerous conditions including that his mother agree to a surety totalling $450,000.

September 18, 2013 - Mr Turner and his co-accused are indicted in the supreme court on charges of conspiracy to import and traffic a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug.

September 29, 2015 - Mr Turner's supreme court trial is due to start. He fails to report to police on August 21 and on September 11 his bail was revoked.

September 15, 2017 - Mr Turner is arrested in the Philippines where he had allegedly been living under the name Filip Novak and where he remains in custody.

July 28, 2019 - His mother Elizabeth Anne Turner is arrested over allegations she helped him flee the country.

August 1, 2019 - Ms Turner is denied bail in Mackay Magistrates Court.