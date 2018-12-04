After 10 glasses of wine, driver almost hits police officers

A SOUTH Lismore man will front court today after allegedly attempting to hit policemen with his vehicle.

Police will allege that at 11pm on Monday police stopped a vehicle on the Bruxner Highway for a breath test.

As police approached the vehicle the driver, a 42-year-old South Lismore man, reversed his car between two police, missing them by centimetres.

The vehicle kept reversing and only stopped when it had nowhere to go.

Police removed the man from the car. He failed a roadside breath test and was taken to Lismore Police station.

At Lismore he told police that he had drunk 10 glasses of wine.

Checks revealed he was a disqualified driver and the car was unregistered. He recorded a breath analysis that was more than seven times higher then the .02 limit for disqualified drivers.

He was charged with high range drink driving (second-plus offence), driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

He was bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.